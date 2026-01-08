Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Delayed; Over 65K Worldwide Tickets To Be Refunded
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan release has been postponed due to certification issues, with ticket refunds initiated as fans await a new release date.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has hit an unexpected roadblock just days before its planned theatrical release. The film was scheduled to hit big screens on January 9, but uncertainty over its certification has now led to a postponement. The news has disappointed fans across India and overseas.
The issue reached the Madras High Court, which stated that it would deliver its verdict on the film's certification matter on January 9, the same day the movie was supposed to hit theatres. With no clear approval in place before release day, the makers were left with no option but to delay the film's release.
The postponement was officially confirmed on January 7 by distributors in major overseas markets such as the UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia. The announcement is a huge blow for fans, especially since Jana Nayagan is considered by many to be Vijay's last film before he enters full-time politics.
Shortly after, the production house KVN Productions put out a post on social media, informing the audience about the delay. The statement read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."
The note further added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."
What happens to the sold tickets?
One of the biggest questions among fans after the postponement was about tickets that were already sold. In another post, KVN Productions wrote, "With deep disappointment, we've had to formally inform all UK cinema chains that Jana Nayagan has been postponed. Cinemas have now begun cancelling shows and initiating ticket refunds. Over the next few days, you should hear directly from your respective cinemas regarding your ticket cancellation/refund details."
Since Jana Nayagan will not release on January 9, the makers have stated that they have initiated the ticket refunds. Over 65,000 tickets that have been sold as of today will be refunded to fans worldwide in the next few days. KVN Productions stated, "What makes this even harder is knowing what was already built. We had charted 260+ theatres across the UK, thousands of shows, a record number of 12:30 AM premiere shows/locations for a Tamil film, and pre-sales trending at the same level as LEO - with over 65,000 tickets sold as of today."
The production house further stated, "This wasn't just big numbers. It was another benchmark on the verge of being set. For us, this has never been just business. This is passion. We love distributing and promoting films overseas. And when we're unable to do that - especially for a Thalapathy film - it hurts deeply on a personal level."
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action thriller written and directed by H Vinoth. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role along with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fifth collaboration with Vijay.
The story follows the life of a police officer who enters politics, a theme that closely mirrors Vijay's real-life journey. The actor recently announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and has confirmed plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK as co-producers, Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's cinematic farewell. Fans are now waiting for clarity on the court's verdict and a new release date.
READ MORE