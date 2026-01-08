ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Delayed; Over 65K Worldwide Tickets To Be Refunded

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has hit an unexpected roadblock just days before its planned theatrical release. The film was scheduled to hit big screens on January 9, but uncertainty over its certification has now led to a postponement. The news has disappointed fans across India and overseas.

The issue reached the Madras High Court, which stated that it would deliver its verdict on the film's certification matter on January 9, the same day the movie was supposed to hit theatres. With no clear approval in place before release day, the makers were left with no option but to delay the film's release.

The postponement was officially confirmed on January 7 by distributors in major overseas markets such as the UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia. The announcement is a huge blow for fans, especially since Jana Nayagan is considered by many to be Vijay's last film before he enters full-time politics.

Shortly after, the production house KVN Productions put out a post on social media, informing the audience about the delay. The statement read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The note further added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

What happens to the sold tickets?