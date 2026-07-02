Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance; Certificate To Be Issued Shortly
CBFC has cleared Vijay's Jana Nayagan, with the censor certificate expected shortly, bringing his final film one step closer to its theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST|
Updated : July 2, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally crossed a major hurdle before its release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the film, and its certificate is expected to be issued soon.
A highly placed source from the Centre told ETV Bharat, "The film has been examined, and the certificate will be issued shortly."
The film had been waiting for CBFC clearance for several months. According to sources, Jana Nayagan had been awaiting certification since January 2026, creating uncertainty over its release. It was originally expected to arrive in theatres earlier this year but could not be released because the censor certificate was still pending.
Now that the examination process has been completed, the film is expected to receive its certificate within the next few days. While the makers have not announced a new release date yet, the certification clears the final major hurdle before the film reaches theatres.
Why was the film delayed?
Reports suggest that the certification process was delayed after a CBFC member raised concerns about some scenes in the film, claiming they could hurt public sentiments. There were also unconfirmed reports that a few scenes could benefit Vijay’s political campaign, as the film was initially planned for release just months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The board later suggested that the film be reviewed by a revising committee. In response, production house KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court, seeking quicker censor clearance. However, after about a month of legal proceedings, the makers withdrew their petition and agreed to send the film to the revising committee.
Despite that decision, the film continued to wait for clearance for several more months. With the CBFC examination now complete, the long wait finally appears to be coming to an end.
About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.
The film has attracted huge attention because it is expected to be Vijay’s last movie before he fully focuses on politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Recently, the film also made headlines after footage was leaked online illegally. A freelance assistant editor and several others were arrested in connection with the leak.