ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance; Certificate To Be Issued Shortly

Hyderabad: Tamil actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally crossed a major hurdle before its release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the film, and its certificate is expected to be issued soon.

A highly placed source from the Centre told ETV Bharat, "The film has been examined, and the certificate will be issued shortly."

The film had been waiting for CBFC clearance for several months. According to sources, Jana Nayagan had been awaiting certification since January 2026, creating uncertainty over its release. It was originally expected to arrive in theatres earlier this year but could not be released because the censor certificate was still pending.

Now that the examination process has been completed, the film is expected to receive its certificate within the next few days. While the makers have not announced a new release date yet, the certification clears the final major hurdle before the film reaches theatres.

Why was the film delayed?