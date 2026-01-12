Vijay's Jana Nayagan Producer Moves SC Against Madras HC Stay On CBFC Certification
Jana Nayagan producer moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's stay on a single judge's order directing CBFC to grant certification.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor and TVK chief Vijay, on Monday moved the Supreme Court, challenging an interim order passed by the Madras High Court, which put on hold the direction passed by a single bench of the High Court for the grant of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification for the film.
KVN Productions LLP, the film's producer, filed a plea against the order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court last Friday. On January 9, 2026, the High Court stayed a single judge's order that had directed the CBFC to immediately grant a U/A certificate to Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan.
A division bench led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava said the CBFC was not given enough time to respond before the earlier order was passed. The bench observed that there was no real urgency and said the producers appeared to be putting pressure on the court by fixing a release date without having a censor certificate.
"You are creating a false urgency and putting pressure on the system," the Chief Justice told the film's producers, adding that they should have waited for the certification process to be completed.
The court noted that the CBFC had not yet granted any certificate and said the single judge's order could not be allowed to take effect until the appeal is decided. It also said the CBFC should have been given a proper chance to file its response.
The appeal was filed by the CBFC within minutes of the single judge's decision earlier in the day. The CBFC argued that the single judge had set aside a CBFC communication that was not even challenged by the producers in their petition.
Jana Nayagan was set for a Pongal release but has now been postponed due to certification issues.
