Vijay's Jana Nayagan Producer Moves SC Against Madras HC Stay On CBFC Certification

New Delhi: The producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor and TVK chief Vijay, on Monday moved the Supreme Court, challenging an interim order passed by the Madras High Court, which put on hold the direction passed by a single bench of the High Court for the grant of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification for the film.

KVN Productions LLP, the film's producer, filed a plea against the order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court last Friday. On January 9, 2026, the High Court stayed a single judge's order that had directed the CBFC to immediately grant a U/A certificate to Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava said the CBFC was not given enough time to respond before the earlier order was passed. The bench observed that there was no real urgency and said the producers appeared to be putting pressure on the court by fixing a release date without having a censor certificate.