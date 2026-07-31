ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay's Final Film Struggles To Pick Up In Second Weekend

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues its box office run, but the film is yet to see a strong jump in its second weekend. After a slow second week, the film has remained steady on Day 9, though its collections are still below expectations. Despite the slowdown, Vijay’s farewell film has comfortably crossed Rs 155 crore net in India and is estimated to have earned over Rs 245 crore worldwide.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 9

According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 2.28 crore net in India by Friday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 9 collection is expected to be slightly higher.

The film had earned Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 155.83 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 182.02 crore, while its worldwide gross collection is estimated to be over Rs 245 crore.

Box office breakdown