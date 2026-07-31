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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay's Final Film Struggles To Pick Up In Second Weekend

Jana Nayagan remained slow on Day 9 as Vijay's farewell film continued its second-week run, with all eyes now on the weekend for a boost.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues its box office run, but the film is yet to see a strong jump in its second weekend. After a slow second week, the film has remained steady on Day 9, though its collections are still below expectations. Despite the slowdown, Vijay’s farewell film has comfortably crossed Rs 155 crore net in India and is estimated to have earned over Rs 245 crore worldwide.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 9

According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 2.28 crore net in India by Friday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 9 collection is expected to be slightly higher.

The film had earned Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 155.83 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 182.02 crore, while its worldwide gross collection is estimated to be over Rs 245 crore.

Box office breakdown

Day/WeekCollection (India Net)
Week 1Rs 153.55Cr
Day 9 (2nd Friday)Rs 2.28 Cr
TotalRs 155.83 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

Second-week collections remain low

After a solid first weekend, Jana Nayagan has struggled to maintain the same pace in its second week. The collections have remained low over the past few days, and Day 9 has also failed to show a major jump.

The second Saturday and Sunday will now be crucial for the film. A strong weekend could help improve its overall performance and add to its box office total.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji after she loses her father. As he helps her fulfil her late parents’ dream of becoming an officer, they uncover a criminal network operating behind a toy import business. Vetri Kondan must protect his daughter while facing dangerous enemies from his past. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in important roles.

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