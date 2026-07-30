Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's Film Struggles To Even Earn Rs 5 Cr In Second Week
Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed a sharp slowdown on Day 8, with its second-week collections struggling as the film looks to regain momentum over the weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has slowed down further at the box office as it enters its second week. After a successful opening week, the film is now finding it difficult to maintain its collections on weekdays. The Day 8 numbers suggest that Vijay’s farewell film may not even cross the Rs 5 crore mark by the end of Thursday.
Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8
According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 2.73 crore net in India by Thursday evening. With only the late-night shows left to report, the film is expected to finish the day below Rs 5 crore.
The film had earned Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 150.41 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 175.80 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 240 crore.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 42.70 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 21.15 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 28.90 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 32 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Monday)
|Rs 10.15 Cr
|Day 6 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 8 Cr
|Day 7 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 6.10 Cr
|Day 8 (2nd Thursday)
|Rs 2.73 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 150.41 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Slowdown in the second week
After a blockbuster opening weekend, Jana Nayagan has seen its collections fall steadily during the weekdays. The film had already recorded its lowest single-day collection on Day 7, and Day 8 has continued the same trend.
While such drops are common after the first week, the sharp decline shows that the film is now relying mainly on its core audience. Its performance over the second weekend will be important in deciding how far it can go at the box office.
Vijay’s farewell film still posts strong overall numbers
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay’s final film. The emotional value of the film and Vijay’s massive fan following helped it enjoy a strong opening, especially in Tamil Nadu.
About Jana Nayagan
The film follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji. As he helps her achieve her late parents’ dream of becoming an officer, they uncover a criminal network operating behind a toy import business. Vetri Kondan must then protect his daughter while confronting dangerous enemies from his past. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in key roles.