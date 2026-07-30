ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's Film Struggles To Even Earn Rs 5 Cr In Second Week

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has slowed down further at the box office as it enters its second week. After a successful opening week, the film is now finding it difficult to maintain its collections on weekdays. The Day 8 numbers suggest that Vijay’s farewell film may not even cross the Rs 5 crore mark by the end of Thursday.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8

According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 2.73 crore net in India by Thursday evening. With only the late-night shows left to report, the film is expected to finish the day below Rs 5 crore.

The film had earned Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 150.41 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 175.80 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 240 crore.

Box Office Breakdown