ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Film Bounces Back After Major Drop, Crosses Rs 112 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has shown signs of stability at the box office after witnessing a sharp fall on its second day. The film has maintained a steady pace on its first Saturday, helping it move closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India gross collections. With strong support from Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s farewell film has also crossed Rs 112 crore worldwide in just three days.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 3

According to live data shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India by Saturday evening. Since late-night shows are still left to report, the final Day 3 figure is expected to increase further.

The film had opened with Rs 42.70 crore net on Day 1 before dropping to Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2. With the latest figures, its total India net collection now stands at Rs 83 crore.

The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 97.60 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 112 crore.