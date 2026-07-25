Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Film Bounces Back After Major Drop, Crosses Rs 112 Cr Worldwide
Jana Nayagan remained steady on Day 3. Vijay's farewell film has crossed Rs 83 crore net and Rs 112 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has shown signs of stability at the box office after witnessing a sharp fall on its second day. The film has maintained a steady pace on its first Saturday, helping it move closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India gross collections. With strong support from Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s farewell film has also crossed Rs 112 crore worldwide in just three days.
Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 3
According to live data shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India by Saturday evening. Since late-night shows are still left to report, the final Day 3 figure is expected to increase further.
The film had opened with Rs 42.70 crore net on Day 1 before dropping to Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2. With the latest figures, its total India net collection now stands at Rs 83 crore.
The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 97.60 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 112 crore.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 42.70 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 21.15 Cr
|Day 3 (First Saturday)
|Rs 19.15 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 83 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Film remains steady after Friday drop
After a massive decline on Friday, Jana Nayagan has managed to hold steady on Saturday. The jump in collections suggests that weekend footfalls have helped the film recover some momentum.
Although the film is still relying heavily on the Tamil market, the weekend performance will be crucial in deciding how strong its first-week run turns out to be. Sunday’s collections are now expected to play a key role in pushing the overall numbers higher.
About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji after she loses her father. As he helps her fulfil her parents’ dream of becoming an officer, they uncover a criminal network hiding behind a toy import business. The discovery forces him to face dangerous enemies from his past while protecting the daughter he loves.