Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Sees Massive Friday Fall, Earns Only THIS Much
Jana Nayagan witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on Day 2. Read on to know how much the film has collected so far.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has witnessed a sharp fall at the box office on its second day. After opening with a strong collection on Thursday, the film slowed down significantly on Friday. Despite the drop, Vijay’s final film has already crossed Rs 54 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 90 crore worldwide.
Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 2
According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 11.72 crore net in India by Friday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 2 figure is expected to increase.
The film had earned Rs 42.70 crore net on its opening day. With the latest numbers, its total India net collection now stands at Rs 54.42 crore.
The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 64.11 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 90 crore in just two days.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 42.70 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 11.72 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 54.42 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Huge drop after a strong opening
Although Jana Nayagan opened on a massive note, its second-day collections have seen a noticeable decline. The coming Saturday and Sunday collections will play an important role in deciding the film’s box office journey. Positive word of mouth and family audiences could help boost its earnings over the weekend.
Vijay’s farewell film carries high expectations
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final film before he shifts his full focus to politics. The emotional value attached to the film has made it one of the most talked-about Tamil releases of the year.
On its opening day, Jana Nayagan recorded one of the biggest starts of Vijay’s career, driven largely by fans in Tamil Nadu. However, the film received a comparatively modest response in several other states, making its long-term performance dependent on weekend growth and sustained audience interest.
About Jana Nayagan
The film follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji after she loses her father. He helps her fulfil her late parents’ dream of becoming an officer. Their lives change when they uncover a criminal network operating under the cover of a toy import business. As danger closes in, Vetri Kondan must confront his past while protecting the daughter he considers his own.
The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, who plays the main antagonist.