ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Sees Massive Friday Fall, Earns Only THIS Much

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has witnessed a sharp fall at the box office on its second day. After opening with a strong collection on Thursday, the film slowed down significantly on Friday. Despite the drop, Vijay’s final film has already crossed Rs 54 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 90 crore worldwide.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 2

According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 11.72 crore net in India by Friday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 2 figure is expected to increase.

The film had earned Rs 42.70 crore net on its opening day. With the latest numbers, its total India net collection now stands at Rs 54.42 crore.

The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 64.11 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 90 crore in just two days.

Box Office Breakdown