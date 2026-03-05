ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Wants To 'Go Underground' After Days Of Wedding Celebrations With Rashmika Mandanna - Watch

After Grand Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Says He Wants to 'go underground' ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been one of the most talked-about events in the film industry this year. From dreamy wedding pictures to a grand reception attended by several celebrities, the couple's celebrations have kept fans excited for days. But after the long list of functions, Vijay seems ready for a quiet break. During their final wedding celebration, the newlyweds stepped out together to greet the photographers who had gathered to capture their pictures. Holding Rashmika's hand, Vijay smiled at the crowd and thanked them for their love and support. However, he also jokingly hinted that the celebrations had been quite exhausting. Speaking to the photographers, Vijay said, "Thank you all. Thank you for all the love. Today, we want to finish the celebration and go underground." His playful remark quickly caught everyone's attention and added a light moment to the evening.