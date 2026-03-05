Vijay Deverakonda Wants To 'Go Underground' After Days Of Wedding Celebrations With Rashmika Mandanna - Watch
At the wedding reception, Vijay Deverakonda joked about wanting to "go underground" after the celebrations. He and Rashmika Mandanna also thanked fans for their love.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 5, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been one of the most talked-about events in the film industry this year. From dreamy wedding pictures to a grand reception attended by several celebrities, the couple's celebrations have kept fans excited for days. But after the long list of functions, Vijay seems ready for a quiet break.
During their final wedding celebration, the newlyweds stepped out together to greet the photographers who had gathered to capture their pictures. Holding Rashmika's hand, Vijay smiled at the crowd and thanked them for their love and support. However, he also jokingly hinted that the celebrations had been quite exhausting. Speaking to the photographers, Vijay said, "Thank you all. Thank you for all the love. Today, we want to finish the celebration and go underground." His playful remark quickly caught everyone's attention and added a light moment to the evening.
Rashmika looked stunning as a new bride. She wore a bright red saree with a golden and green border and paired it with heavy gold jewellery. Her hair was neatly braided and decorated with small red flowers. Her makeup was simple and elegant, with a traditional bindi and sindoor completing the look. Vijay, on the other hand, chose a classic white traditional outfit for the occasion. His simple yet stylish look perfectly matched Rashmika's graceful appearance.
The star-studded event saw many big names from the film industry in attendance. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati were among those who came to bless the couple. Filmmakers such as Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan were also spotted at the reception.
The couple tied the knot on February 26 in the beautiful city of Udaipur in the presence of close family and friends. Pictures from their wedding quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it a fairytale celebration. After the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika also visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple to seek blessings for their new journey.
