ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Touching' Gesture Towards Weeping Fan At TG20 League Final Wins Internet - Watch

Hyderabad: Meeting a favourite celebrity is a dream for many fans. For one young Vijay Deverakonda admirer, that dream turned into an emotional moment that he will never forget. A video from Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium has now gone viral on social media. The video shows the fan breaking down in tears after coming face-to-face with the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda attended the grand finale of the inaugural TG20 League on July 12, 2026, as the tournament’s brand ambassador. While the stadium was packed with cricket fans cheering for the big match, an unexpected moment between the actor and a young admirer stole the spotlight.

In the video, the fan is seen crying as soon as he gets the chance to meet Vijay. Overwhelmed with happiness, the youngster struggles to control his emotions while speaking to his idol. Instead of walking away, Vijay patiently stands beside him and listens to everything the fan wants to say.

The actor does not appear to be in a hurry despite the crowd around him. He calmly interacts with the young fan. The touching gesture has won the hearts of many people online, with fans praising Vijay for his humble and caring nature. A social media user wrote, “VJ is always great forever.” Another commented, “@thedeverakonda He is the besttttt.” A fan wrote, “Indeed a gem of a person.” Another penned, “Most touching.”