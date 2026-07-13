Vijay Deverakonda's 'Touching' Gesture Towards Weeping Fan At TG20 League Final Wins Internet - Watch
Vijay Deverakonda's heartfelt interaction with a fan who broke down in tears at the TG20 League final has gone viral, leaving social media touched.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meeting a favourite celebrity is a dream for many fans. For one young Vijay Deverakonda admirer, that dream turned into an emotional moment that he will never forget. A video from Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium has now gone viral on social media. The video shows the fan breaking down in tears after coming face-to-face with the actor.
Vijay Deverakonda attended the grand finale of the inaugural TG20 League on July 12, 2026, as the tournament’s brand ambassador. While the stadium was packed with cricket fans cheering for the big match, an unexpected moment between the actor and a young admirer stole the spotlight.
In the video, the fan is seen crying as soon as he gets the chance to meet Vijay. Overwhelmed with happiness, the youngster struggles to control his emotions while speaking to his idol. Instead of walking away, Vijay patiently stands beside him and listens to everything the fan wants to say.
The actor does not appear to be in a hurry despite the crowd around him. He calmly interacts with the young fan. The touching gesture has won the hearts of many people online, with fans praising Vijay for his humble and caring nature. A social media user wrote, “VJ is always great forever.” Another commented, “@thedeverakonda He is the besttttt.” A fan wrote, “Indeed a gem of a person.” Another penned, “Most touching.”
Reports suggest that the youngster also spoke about his passion for cricket and requested Vijay’s support for his journey in the sport. The video was shot during the final of the Sreenidhi University TG20 Cricket League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, popularly known as Uppal Stadium.
Vijay officially began the summit clash by ringing the ceremonial opening bell before the match. The tournament concluded with Hyderabad E-Champions defeating Anvita Khammam Aces to become the inaugural TG20 League champions.
Speaking of Vijay Deverakonda’s professional endeavours, he is busy with his upcoming film projects. He will next be seen in Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Vijay and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 11, 2026.
Apart from Ranabaali, the actor also has Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh, in the pipeline. He is also working on VDxShouryuv. Most recently, Vijay made a special cameo appearance in Sing Geetham.