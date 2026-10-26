Vijay Deverakonda Reacts After Trolls Target Him And Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda responds to online trolling over his marriage proposal revelation, backing Rashmika Mandanna after she defended their relationship in a lengthy statement.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online trolling surrounding him and Rashmika Mandanna after their conversation about their marriage plans on Koffee With Karan Season 9 sparked criticism. The actor shared a strong message on social media following Rashmika's detailed response to the backlash, making it clear that the couple is happy with their relationship and has no interest in entertaining unsolicited opinions.
In his Instagram post, Vijay described Rashmika as his best friend, wife and one of the most beautiful parts of his life. Addressing the criticism, he wrote, "For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed." The actor did not hold back while addressing those who continued to comment on their relationship. He added, "If its me and her against the world - so be it." He concluded his message with an equally blunt response to his critics, asking those who did not celebrate their happiness to leave them alone.
Rashmika Mandanna Defends Her Marriage
Rashmika subsequently addressed the criticism in a lengthy Instagram post, explaining that the discussion had been taken out of context. She clarified that their conversation was never about the number of times she asked Vijay to marry her but about taking the time to understand each other and make sure they were ready for the commitment. The actress explained that she knew what she wanted, while Vijay wanted time to consider the practical aspects of building a life together. She said their different approaches did not change their love for each other.
Rashmika also pushed back against the idea that she needed to be rescued from her relationship. Recalling how Vijay had supported her through difficult times, she said he had been there for her when she needed comfort, protection and advice. "I am the happiest I have ever been," she wrote, adding that she was content with the life they had chosen together. She also urged people to respect their decisions instead of believing misleading online narratives.
What Sparked the Backlash Against Vijay Deverakonda?
The controversy began Koffee With Karan Season 9 featured Vijay and Rashmika discussing how their marriage plans took shape. During the conversation, host Karan Johar asked the couple whether there had been a proposal. Rashmika revealed that she was the one who first suggested getting married. Recalling the conversation, she said she told Vijay, "Let's get married." The actor responded by saying she would have to ask him 100 times.
When Karan asked Rashmika whether she had actually kept asking him, the actress revealed that she had done so for an entire year. While the exchange appeared to be a candid anecdote about their relationship, some viewers criticised Vijay's response. Several social media users questioned why the actor had shared a story that could make Rashmika appear more eager to marry him. Others suggested that the conversation portrayed an imbalance in their relationship.
Vijay and Rashmika first shared the screen in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam (2018), followed by Dear Comrade (2019). After years of public speculation about their relationship, the couple married on February 26 in a private ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. They also appeared together in Ranabaali, which released in theatres on October 16, 2026.