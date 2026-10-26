ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Reacts After Trolls Target Him And Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Koffee With Karan Season 9 ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online trolling surrounding him and Rashmika Mandanna after their conversation about their marriage plans on Koffee With Karan Season 9 sparked criticism. The actor shared a strong message on social media following Rashmika's detailed response to the backlash, making it clear that the couple is happy with their relationship and has no interest in entertaining unsolicited opinions.

In his Instagram post, Vijay described Rashmika as his best friend, wife and one of the most beautiful parts of his life. Addressing the criticism, he wrote, "For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed." The actor did not hold back while addressing those who continued to comment on their relationship. He added, "If its me and her against the world - so be it." He concluded his message with an equally blunt response to his critics, asking those who did not celebrate their happiness to leave them alone.

Rashmika Mandanna Defends Her Marriage Rashmika subsequently addressed the criticism in a lengthy Instagram post, explaining that the discussion had been taken out of context. She clarified that their conversation was never about the number of times she asked Vijay to marry her but about taking the time to understand each other and make sure they were ready for the commitment. The actress explained that she knew what she wanted, while Vijay wanted time to consider the practical aspects of building a life together. She said their different approaches did not change their love for each other. Rashmika also pushed back against the idea that she needed to be rescued from her relationship. Recalling how Vijay had supported her through difficult times, she said he had been there for her when she needed comfort, protection and advice. "I am the happiest I have ever been," she wrote, adding that she was content with the life they had chosen together. She also urged people to respect their decisions instead of believing misleading online narratives.