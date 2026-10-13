ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika Mandanna All Praises For CM Thalapathy Vijay After Having 'The Most Beautiful Time' With Him

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Monday, expressing their admiration for the actor-turned-politician and his journey from the film industry to public life. The couple shared glimpses of their meeting on social media, with both actors offering warm words for the Chief Minister.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share pictures from the meeting. One photograph showed the trio posing together, while another captured them in conversation. In a particularly warm moment, the Arjun Reddy actor was seen hugging the Chief Minister as Rashmika smiled beside them. Sharing his experience, Vijay revealed that their conversation covered several aspects of life and work. He also praised the hospitality extended to them despite the Chief Minister's busy schedule.

"Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world," he wrote. The actor added that the meeting had left a lasting impression on him, writing, "One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time... My love and respect."

Rashmika Mandanna Recalls Her Journey From Fan to Co-Star

Rashmika Mandanna also shared photographs from the meeting and expressed her admiration for the Chief Minister. For the actress, the interaction was particularly meaningful, as her connection with Vijay dates back to her days as a fan before she eventually had the opportunity to work with him.

Recalling this journey, Rashmika wrote, "After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is!" Calling his journey remarkable, she added, "His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!"