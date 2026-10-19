ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay-Rashmika's Film Sees Monday Drop, Nears Rs 30 Cr India Net

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 4 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has entered its first Monday in theatres. The period action drama opened last Friday and has continued its run over the weekend. After earning more over the first three days, the film is now facing its first weekday test. Its Monday performance will be important in understanding whether it can maintain its box office momentum.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. It has drawn attention not only for its historical setting but also because it marks the first theatrical release featuring Vijay and Rashmika since their wedding in February 2026. Here is a look at the film’s latest box office performance.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 4 According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected Rs 3.77 crore net in India on Day 4 so far. The film is currently running across 1,694 shows and has recorded an occupancy rate of 44%. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 27.82 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 32.45 crore so far. However, the Day 4 figures are still live, and the final collection for the day is yet to be reported. The film collected Rs 7.30 crore net on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore net on Day 3. Its Monday earnings are lower than its weekend collections so far, as it faces the usual challenge of maintaining audience interest on a working day. The final Day 4 figures will give a clearer picture of how well the film has held up after its first weekend. Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1 To Day 4