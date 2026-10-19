Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay-Rashmika's Film Sees Monday Drop, Nears Rs 30 Cr India Net
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has crossed Rs 27 crore net in India, with its first Monday collection showing a slowdown after the weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has entered its first Monday in theatres. The period action drama opened last Friday and has continued its run over the weekend. After earning more over the first three days, the film is now facing its first weekday test. Its Monday performance will be important in understanding whether it can maintain its box office momentum.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. It has drawn attention not only for its historical setting but also because it marks the first theatrical release featuring Vijay and Rashmika since their wedding in February 2026. Here is a look at the film’s latest box office performance.
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 4
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected Rs 3.77 crore net in India on Day 4 so far. The film is currently running across 1,694 shows and has recorded an occupancy rate of 44%.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 27.82 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 32.45 crore so far. However, the Day 4 figures are still live, and the final collection for the day is yet to be reported.
The film collected Rs 7.30 crore net on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore net on Day 3. Its Monday earnings are lower than its weekend collections so far, as it faces the usual challenge of maintaining audience interest on a working day.
The final Day 4 figures will give a clearer picture of how well the film has held up after its first weekend.
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1 To Day 4
Ranabaali began its box office run on Friday and continued to earn over the weekend. Its Day 2 final collection stood at Rs 7.30 crore, followed by Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3.
The film’s latest live collection suggests that its earnings have slowed on Monday compared with the previous two days. However, its total India net collection has now crossed Rs 27 crore, while its gross collection has moved past Rs 32 crore.
The coming days will be important for the film. A steady performance during the weekdays could help it build on its weekend earnings. The final Monday collection will also help determine the extent of the drop after the weekend.
About Ranabaali
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. The director has described the film as a fictionalised retelling of events from that period.
Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, a tribal warrior who rises against British rule to protect his community from hunger and oppression. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, who joins him in the fight against the colonial administration.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films.
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