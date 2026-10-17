Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay-Rashmika's Film Crosses Rs 15 Cr; Maintains Lead Over Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has collected over Rs 15 crore in India, staying ahead of competitors Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar on Day 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali opened in cinemas on October 16. The period action drama is facing competition from other recent releases, including Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. However, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer has managed to stay ahead of both films at the box office.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali has also drawn attention because it marks the first theatrical release featuring Vijay and Rashmika since their wedding in February 2026. With the film now in its second day in theatres, its latest box office figures offer an early look at how it is performing after its opening.
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 2
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected Rs 5.83 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film is currently running across 2,051 shows and has recorded an occupancy rate of 47.1%.
The film collected Rs 9.25 crore net on its opening day. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 15.08 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.63 crore.
However, the Day 2 figures are still live, and the final collection for the day is yet to be reported. The numbers could change as more updates become available.
The film’s performance over the weekend will be important in determining whether it can maintain its current pace at the box office.
Ranabaali Stays Ahead Of Nayyi Navelli And Prahaar
Ranabaali is continuing to lead the box office race against Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. As per Sacnilk's live figures, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, has collected Rs 3.02 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 6.27 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 7.39 crore. The film is currently running across 5,157 shows.
Meanwhile, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao, has earned Rs 2.29 crore net on Day 2 so far. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 4.64 crore, with a gross collection of Rs 5.47 crore. The film is currently running across 3,298 shows.
With its total India net collection standing at Rs 15.08 crore, Ranabaali remains ahead of both films. However, the figures for all three movies are live estimates, and their final collections are yet to be reported.
What Is Ranabaali About?
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. The film presents a fictionalised story based on events from that period.
Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, a tribal warrior who rises against British rule to protect his people from hunger and oppression. Along with his wife, Jayamma, played by Rashmika Mandanna, he fights against the colonial administration to save his community.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films.