ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay-Rashmika's Film Crosses Rs 15 Cr; Maintains Lead Over Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 2 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali opened in cinemas on October 16. The period action drama is facing competition from other recent releases, including Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. However, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer has managed to stay ahead of both films at the box office.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali has also drawn attention because it marks the first theatrical release featuring Vijay and Rashmika since their wedding in February 2026. With the film now in its second day in theatres, its latest box office figures offer an early look at how it is performing after its opening.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 2 According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected Rs 5.83 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film is currently running across 2,051 shows and has recorded an occupancy rate of 47.1%. The film collected Rs 9.25 crore net on its opening day. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 15.08 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.63 crore. However, the Day 2 figures are still live, and the final collection for the day is yet to be reported. The numbers could change as more updates become available. The film’s performance over the weekend will be important in determining whether it can maintain its current pace at the box office. Ranabaali Stays Ahead Of Nayyi Navelli And Prahaar