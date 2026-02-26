ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Once 'Scared' To Marry Rashmika Mandanna, Now Calls Her 'My Wife'

In the scene, Vijay had to tie the three knots of the mangalsutram around Rashmika's neck to make the wedding look authentic. Recalling the moment, he had said, "Sitting in a pelli mandapam (wedding altar) and all is fine, but there's a shot of me tying the three knots (of the mangalsutra). It scared me a lot."

Interestingly, nearly seven years ago, Vijay had spoken about a wedding scene with Rashmika in their 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam. During promotions for the film, he revealed in an interview with a newswire that he was genuinely nervous while shooting a particular sequence from the song Vanchindamma.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of family members and close friends. Several actors from the film industry attended the ceremony, including Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath and Shravya Varma.

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now officially married, but years before their real-life wedding, Vijay had admitted that tying the knot with Rashmika on screen had left him "scared".

He further explained why the moment felt overwhelming. "Even though I knew it was just a shoot, the girl (Rashmika) is sitting there in a pattu cheera (silk saree). And I'm there in a pattu pancha (traditional dhoti). It all looks like a proper wedding, with flowers and everything. They asked me to tie all three knots in the shot," he said, adding, "I was like, what is even happening? I was telling the heroine, this is really weird. This was the third time she had gotten married on screen, and she wasn't worried."

Cut to 2026, the same pair who once laughed about a "weird" on-screen wedding are now husband and wife in real life. The couple had reportedly got engaged in October 2025 before tying the knot today.

After the ceremony, Rashmika shared wedding pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like!"

Vijay also posted pictures and wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026."

From once calling it "really weird" to proudly introducing Rashmika as "my wife", Vijay's journey has come full circle - from reel wedding nerves to real-life vows.