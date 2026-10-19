Vijay Deverakonda Faces Backlash After Rashmika Mandanna Says She Kept Asking Him To Marry Her For A Year
Vijay Deverakonda faces online criticism after his Koffee With Karan Season 9 promo reveals Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her for an entire year.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST|
Updated : October 19, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has sparked a debate on social media. A conversation about their marriage has caught viewers’ attention, with several people questioning Vijay’s response after Rashmika shared how she asked him to marry her. Some viewers believe the actor’s comments made the proposal story uncomfortable for his wife.
The promo, shared by host Karan Johar, offers a glimpse into the couple’s personal life. During the conversation, Karan asks Vijay about how their marriage plans began. Rashmika then reveals that she was the one who brought up the idea of getting married.
Recalling the conversation, Rashmika says she told Vijay, "Let’s get married." His response was, "Okay, you ask me a hundred times." When Karan asks if she really kept asking him, Rashmika says she did so for an entire year. Vijay then gives his side of the story, saying, "I am not an a**hole."
Although the exchange appears to be a personal anecdote shared during a light-hearted conversation, it has drawn criticism online. Some viewers feel that discussing the proposal in this manner makes it appear as though Rashmika was more eager to get married than Vijay.
Several users have reacted to the promo, with some criticising Vijay for bringing up a story that they believe could embarrass Rashmika. Others have questioned the way their relationship has been presented in the clip.
One Instagram user summed up their reaction by writing, "Vijay is about Vijay and Rashmika is about Vijay." Another commented, "If you have to ask him to marry you, run. Yikes."
An X user questioned the decision to share the anecdote with a wider audience. "She asked him 100 times to marry her? Even if it is true, why is he revealing it publicly? He’s kind of humiliating her," the user wrote.
Another viewer took issue with what they saw as an imbalance in the couple’s relationship. The user suggested that Vijay’s response could leave viewers with the impression that he was doing Rashmika a favour by agreeing to marry her.
The discussion also turned towards the difference in affection between partners. One user raised a concern about what could happen if one person became too comfortable with the other’s feelings, writing, "Loving him more than he loves you is intense... but what if he starts taking all that for granted?"
Some viewers compared the promo to earlier celebrity appearances on Karan’s show. One user brought up Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, while another drew a comparison with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s appearance, which also attracted public discussion.
However, the criticism reflects viewers’ reactions to a short promotional clip. The complete episode may offer more context about the couple’s conversation.
Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members. The two actors first worked together in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam, released in 2018. Their pairing became popular among audiences, and their relationship attracted considerable public interest before they got married.
The couple recently appeared together in Ranabaali, which reached theatres on October 16.