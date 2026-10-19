ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Faces Backlash After Rashmika Mandanna Says She Kept Asking Him To Marry Her For A Year

Vijay Deverakonda Faces Backlash After Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Asked Him To Marry Her For A Year ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has sparked a debate on social media. A conversation about their marriage has caught viewers’ attention, with several people questioning Vijay’s response after Rashmika shared how she asked him to marry her. Some viewers believe the actor’s comments made the proposal story uncomfortable for his wife.

The promo, shared by host Karan Johar, offers a glimpse into the couple’s personal life. During the conversation, Karan asks Vijay about how their marriage plans began. Rashmika then reveals that she was the one who brought up the idea of getting married.

Recalling the conversation, Rashmika says she told Vijay, "Let’s get married." His response was, "Okay, you ask me a hundred times." When Karan asks if she really kept asking him, Rashmika says she did so for an entire year. Vijay then gives his side of the story, saying, "I am not an a**hole."

Although the exchange appears to be a personal anecdote shared during a light-hearted conversation, it has drawn criticism online. Some viewers feel that discussing the proposal in this manner makes it appear as though Rashmika was more eager to get married than Vijay.

Several users have reacted to the promo, with some criticising Vijay for bringing up a story that they believe could embarrass Rashmika. Others have questioned the way their relationship has been presented in the clip.

One Instagram user summed up their reaction by writing, "Vijay is about Vijay and Rashmika is about Vijay." Another commented, "If you have to ask him to marry you, run. Yikes."

An X user questioned the decision to share the anecdote with a wider audience. "She asked him 100 times to marry her? Even if it is true, why is he revealing it publicly? He’s kind of humiliating her," the user wrote.