Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Team Issues Strong Appeal Amid Viral Wedding Leaks

Over the past few days, information about their wedding, which has not been officially announced by the couple, has gone viral online. A wedding invitation card was widely shared on social media. The card mentioned that the couple would tie the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony, followed by a grand reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Some users even shared the phone numbers printed on the invite publicly.

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are once again in the spotlight. While social media is buzzing with rumours about their wedding on February 26, it is now their team's strong appeal for privacy that has become the main talking point.

Reacting strongly to this, Vijay and Rashmika's management team issued a statement requesting fans and media to respect their privacy. The team said, "It is not appropriate to share private information related to the wedding on social media. This may cause inconvenience to the guests. The wedding is a completely personal event. Please respect their privacy."

The team also clarified that some guests had already received invitations. However, the leak of the card and personal contact details has raised serious security concerns. Since the event is likely to be attended by well-known personalities from the film and political fields, the arrangements are being made carefully and in secrecy. According to reports in the media, such leaks could affect security planning and overall arrangements.

Media reports suggest that strict conditions have been set for the ceremony. Guests have reportedly been informed in advance not to use phones or take photos and videos during the wedding. Clear instructions were given not to leak any details related to the event.

Meanwhile, visuals of Vijay's Hyderabad home decorated with golden lights and floral decor have further added to the excitement. Fans believe the celebrations have already begun. The couple, who worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have long been rumoured to be in a relationship. Though they have never confirmed it publicly, they often cheer for each other's projects and are spotted together during holidays and family gatherings. Despite all the buzz, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has personally confirmed the wedding news.