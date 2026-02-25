ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay - Rashmika Receive Special Wedding Wish From PM Modi: 'Outshine Magic Created On Silver Screen'

Ahead of their wedding, PM Modi sent a warm letter congratulating both families. His message was shared by the actor's team and has since won hearts online. In his note, the Prime Minister wrote, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt wishes to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as they prepare to begin a new chapter of their lives together. The popular star couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Calling the wedding the start of a "new, beautiful chapter," PM Modi added a meaningful line about marriage. He referred to the traditional Sanskrit phrase sakha saptpada bhava, which means that after taking seven steps together, the couple becomes friends for life. "Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," he wrote.

The PM also shared his blessings for their future. "May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," the letter concluded.

The wedding ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. The event is expected to be private and intimate, with close family members and friends in attendance. Media reports suggest that a three-tier security system has been arranged to ensure everything goes smoothly, including local authorities and special teams from Hyderabad.

Earlier this week, Vijay and Rashmika officially confirmed their wedding through a joint statement on social media. They lovingly referred to themselves as "Virosh," a name given by their fans. In their note, they wrote, "Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour." As the big day approaches, fans across the country are showering the couple with love and blessings.