Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Officially Married; Geetha Govindam Producer Says, 'Together You Are Magic'

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Officially Married ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur today, February 26, in a traditional ceremony. The couple entered wedlock at 10.10 am in the presence of family and close friends. Following the wedding, Bunny Vas, the producer of Rashmika and Vijay's blockbuster film Geetha Govindam, extended heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.