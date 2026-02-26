ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Officially Married; Geetha Govindam Producer Says, 'Together You Are Magic'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur today, February 26, in a traditional ceremony.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST

Updated : February 26, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur today, February 26, in a traditional ceremony. The couple entered wedlock at 10.10 am in the presence of family and close friends.

Following the wedding, Bunny Vas, the producer of Rashmika and Vijay's blockbuster film Geetha Govindam, extended heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.

Taking to X, Bunny Vas shared the wedding scene from Geetha Govindam featuring Vijay and Rashmika. He penned a touching note celebrating Virosh wedding and wrote, "My #GeethaGovindham watching you both choose each other forever is beyond special. @TheDeverakonda, your fire and loyalty… @iamRashmika. Your warmth and pure heart… together you are magic in its truest form." He further wrote, "May this marriage be filled with unstoppable love, strength, laughter, and dreams that only grow bigger. So so happy for you both. Hearty congratulations #VIROSH."

The couple is said to have tied the knot in a traditional Telugu wedding. It is also said to have a Kodava wedding ceremony at 4:30 pm today, celebrating Rashmika's roots.

