Ranabaali First Song Endhayya Saami Out: Vijay And Rashmika Celebrate Love In A 19th-Century Setting
Ranabaali's first song, Endhayya Saami, is out in five languages, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's traditional romance set in the 19th century.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming period drama Ranabaali have released the film’s first song, Endhayya Saami. The lyrical video is now available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The song is titled Yedhayya Saami in Tamil, Enthe Kannaala in Malayalam, Enayya Saami in Kannada and O Mere Saajan in Hindi.
The song introduces the love story between Vijay’s Ranabaali and Rashmika’s Jayamma. Set in the 19th century, the track takes audiences into the world of their relationship through romantic moments.
Endhayya Saami focuses on the bond between Ranabaali and Jayamma. Rashmika looks graceful as Jayamma, while Vijay brings warmth to his character. Their chemistry is at the centre of the song as they are seen as a married couple in the period setting. The song gives a glimpse of the world created for Ranabaali, which is set in the Rayalaseema region during the 19th century.
The song holds added interest as this is the first film featuring Vijay and Rashmika after their marriage. In Ranabaali, they play husband and wife.
Music for Ranabaali has been composed by Ajay-Atul. The Telugu version has been sung by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale, while Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the lyrics.
The melody and lyrics focus on love, trust and the bond between a husband and wife. The song also brings a traditional feel to the film while keeping the romance at its centre.
The makers had earlier released a short promo of Endhayya Saami, which received attention from fans and led to several social media reels. The complete song has now been released as the first musical glimpse of the film.
About Ranabaali
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set in 19th-century South India during British rule. Vijay plays Singanamala Ranabaali, a warrior who fights for his people during a period of drought and famine. Rashmika plays Jayamma, his wife and companion.
Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting it. Ranabaali is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.