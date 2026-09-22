ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali First Song Endhayya Saami Out: Vijay And Rashmika Celebrate Love In A 19th-Century Setting

Hyderabad: The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming period drama Ranabaali have released the film’s first song, Endhayya Saami. The lyrical video is now available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The song is titled Yedhayya Saami in Tamil, Enthe Kannaala in Malayalam, Enayya Saami in Kannada and O Mere Saajan in Hindi.

The song introduces the love story between Vijay’s Ranabaali and Rashmika’s Jayamma. Set in the 19th century, the track takes audiences into the world of their relationship through romantic moments.

Endhayya Saami focuses on the bond between Ranabaali and Jayamma. Rashmika looks graceful as Jayamma, while Vijay brings warmth to his character. Their chemistry is at the centre of the song as they are seen as a married couple in the period setting. The song gives a glimpse of the world created for Ranabaali, which is set in the Rayalaseema region during the 19th century.

The song holds added interest as this is the first film featuring Vijay and Rashmika after their marriage. In Ranabaali, they play husband and wife.