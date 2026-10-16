Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay-Rashmika's Film Earns Over Rs 5 Cr, Beats Nayyi Navelli And Prahaar
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has earned over Rs 5 crore so far, leading the opening-day collections of Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has opened in theatres on October 16. The period action drama has earned over Rs 5 crore in India on its opening day so far, according to live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s current collection comes from its Telugu version, while the figures for its Hindi and Tamil versions are yet to be reported.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has arrived in theatres amid competition from other new releases. It is also the first film featuring Vijay and Rashmika to release after their wedding in February 2026. While the film has received mixed reactions from viewers, its opening-day box office figures have put it ahead of its competitors, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.
Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk’s live data, Ranabaali has collected Rs 5.67 crore net in India on Day 1 so far. The film has earned this amount from its Telugu version, which is currently running across 1,963 shows.
The film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 6.69 crore. However, these are live figures, and the final collection for its opening day is yet to be reported. The box office figures for the Hindi and Tamil versions are also awaited.
The film’s opening-day performance will become clearer once the final numbers are available. Its collections from other language versions could also affect its overall performance at the box office.
Ranabaali Beats Nayyi Navelli And Prahaar
Ranabaali has taken the lead over two other films released around the same time. These include Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.
As per Sacnilk’s live data, Nayyi Navelli has collected Rs 2.53 crore net in India on Day 1 so far. The film is running across 5,384 shows and has earned Rs 2.99 crore in gross collections.
Meanwhile, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has collected Rs 1.66 crore net and Rs 1.96 crore gross in India so far. The film is currently running across 3,483 shows.
With Rs 5.67 crore in live net collections, Ranabaali is currently ahead of both films. However, the final figures for all three releases are yet to be reported.
What Is Ranabaali About?
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. The director has described the film as a fictionalised retelling of events from that period.
The story follows Ranabaali, a tribal warrior who rises against British rule to protect his people from hunger and oppression. Along with his wife, Jayamma, he fights against the colonial administration to save his community. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo appears as the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting it.
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s First Film After Marriage
Apart from its box office performance, Ranabaali has also drawn attention because it marks the first theatrical release featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after their wedding in February 2026. The actors have previously worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
However, audience reactions to Ranabaali have been mixed so far. While some viewers have praised Vijay’s performance, others have expressed disappointment with parts of the film, particularly its latter half.