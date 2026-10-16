ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay-Rashmika's Film Earns Over Rs 5 Cr, Beats Nayyi Navelli And Prahaar

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has opened in theatres on October 16. The period action drama has earned over Rs 5 crore in India on its opening day so far, according to live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s current collection comes from its Telugu version, while the figures for its Hindi and Tamil versions are yet to be reported.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has arrived in theatres amid competition from other new releases. It is also the first film featuring Vijay and Rashmika to release after their wedding in February 2026. While the film has received mixed reactions from viewers, its opening-day box office figures have put it ahead of its competitors, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1 According to Sacnilk’s live data, Ranabaali has collected Rs 5.67 crore net in India on Day 1 so far. The film has earned this amount from its Telugu version, which is currently running across 1,963 shows. The film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 6.69 crore. However, these are live figures, and the final collection for its opening day is yet to be reported. The box office figures for the Hindi and Tamil versions are also awaited. The film’s opening-day performance will become clearer once the final numbers are available. Its collections from other language versions could also affect its overall performance at the box office. Ranabaali Beats Nayyi Navelli And Prahaar Ranabaali has taken the lead over two other films released around the same time. These include Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. As per Sacnilk’s live data, Nayyi Navelli has collected Rs 2.53 crore net in India on Day 1 so far. The film is running across 5,384 shows and has earned Rs 2.99 crore in gross collections.