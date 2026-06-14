ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Award Scholarships To 180 Telangana Students

Ahead of the event, Vijay took to X to announce the names of the scholarship recipients. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my father was born. In February, Rashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

The event was particularly special for Vijay, as Thummanpet is the village where his father was born. Accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna, the actor met students and their families, celebrating their hard work and achievements while sharing his long-term vision of expanding educational support across the state.

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took a meaningful step towards supporting education in Telangana as they rewarded 180 meritorious students with scholarships through The Deverakonda Foundation. The initiative, aimed at encouraging academic excellence and reducing financial burdens on families, was launched in Thummanpet village in Achampet Mandal on Sunday.

The scholarships were awarded to students from government schools who performed exceptionally well in their studies. For many families, the support is expected to ease educational expenses and motivate students to continue pursuing their goals. Addressing the gathering, Vijay spoke emotionally about his connection with the initiative and his desire to give back to society.

"Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it," he said. His speech received loud applause from students, parents, and local residents, many of whom appreciated the actor's efforts to recognise academic achievement.

Rashmika also addressed the gathering and expressed her happiness at being part of the initiative. Keeping her speech brief but heartfelt, she congratulated the students and highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young minds. "I will speak less today, but today we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law's village. Today, I am standing in front of you and talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I am very excited," she said.

The scholarship initiative was first announced earlier this year when Vijay and Rashmika visited Thummanpet for the grihapravesam and Satyanarayana Vratam ceremony at their new home. During the visit, the couple pledged to support deserving students and contribute to the education sector in the region.

On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika are set to reunite on screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali. The project marks their third collaboration after the successful Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their first film together following their marriage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11.