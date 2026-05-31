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Vijay And Trisha Visit Ajith Kumar To Offer Condolences After His Mother's Death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha visited Ajith Kumar's Chennai residence to offer condolences following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani.

Vijay And Trisha Visit Ajith Kumar To Offer Condolences After His Mother's Death
Vijay And Trisha Visit Ajith Kumar To Offer Condolences After His Mother's Death (Photo: IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 31, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay visited actor Ajith Kumar's residence in Chennai on Saturday to offer his condolences following the death of latter's mother, Mohini Mani. Actor Trisha Krishnan accompanied Vijay, and videos from the visit have since gone viral on social media.

The visuals showed Vijay arriving amid tight security arrangements before entering the house to meet Ajith and his family. One of the most talked-about moments from the visit was Vijay warmly embracing Ajith as he arrived. Trisha, dressed in a simple black salwar suit, was also seen paying her respects and spending time with the grieving family.

The visit attracted significant attention due to the long-standing bond between Vijay and Ajith, two of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. While fans have often compared the actors and projected a rivalry between them over the years, both have consistently maintained mutual respect. Their friendship dates back to the early stages of their careers. They even shared screen space in the 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile, the only film featuring both actors together.

Soon after the news of Mohini Mani's passing became public, Vijay shared an emotional condolence message. In his statement, he said he was deeply saddened by the loss of Ajith Kumar's mother and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Ajith and his family.

Mohini Mani passed away on May 30 after a period of declining health. According to a statement released by the family, she died peacefully in her sleep. The family expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for her over the last few years and requested privacy during this difficult period.

Trisha's presence during the condolence visit also drew attention online. The actor shares a long professional association with Ajith, having worked with him in films such as Ji, Yennai Arindhaal and Vidaamuyarchi. Her gesture of standing by the actor and his family during their time of grief was appreciated by many fans.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai following his mother's demise. The actor reached his residence amid heavy police security and preparations for the final rites, which are being conducted privately in the presence of family members and close associates.

Read More

  1. Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Passes Away: Actor, His Brothers Share Emotional Note; Last Rites To Be Private, Family Affair
  2. 'There Should Be A Change': Shiva Rajkumar's Big Statement On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM; Compares Him To Gummadi Narsaiah
  3. Is Vijay's Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing On June 19? Ticket Booking Apps Spark Buzz

TAGGED:

TRISHA AJITH KUMAR CONDOLENCE VISIT
AJITH KUMAR MOTHER DEATH
VIJAY TRISHA VISIT AJITH
TAMIL FILM INDUSTRY
VIJAY VISITS AJITH KUMAR HOUSE

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