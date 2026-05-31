ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay And Trisha Visit Ajith Kumar To Offer Condolences After His Mother's Death

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay visited actor Ajith Kumar's residence in Chennai on Saturday to offer his condolences following the death of latter's mother, Mohini Mani. Actor Trisha Krishnan accompanied Vijay, and videos from the visit have since gone viral on social media.

The visuals showed Vijay arriving amid tight security arrangements before entering the house to meet Ajith and his family. One of the most talked-about moments from the visit was Vijay warmly embracing Ajith as he arrived. Trisha, dressed in a simple black salwar suit, was also seen paying her respects and spending time with the grieving family.

The visit attracted significant attention due to the long-standing bond between Vijay and Ajith, two of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. While fans have often compared the actors and projected a rivalry between them over the years, both have consistently maintained mutual respect. Their friendship dates back to the early stages of their careers. They even shared screen space in the 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile, the only film featuring both actors together.