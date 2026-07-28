ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite Weekday Slowdown, Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 140 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues its successful run at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. After a strong opening weekend, the film has slowed down on its first Tuesday but has still managed to cross Rs 140 crore net in India. The film has also earned more than Rs 235 crore worldwide, keeping it among the biggest Tamil releases of the year.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6

According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 5.26 crore net in India by Tuesday evening. Since late-night shows are still left to report, the final Day 6 figure is expected to be slightly higher.

With the latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 140.16 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 163.95 crore. Globally, Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 235 crore gross in just six days.

Box Office Breakdown