Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite Weekday Slowdown, Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 140 Cr In India
Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, earned over Rs 140 crore net in India and a worldwide gross beyond Rs 235 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues its successful run at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. After a strong opening weekend, the film has slowed down on its first Tuesday but has still managed to cross Rs 140 crore net in India. The film has also earned more than Rs 235 crore worldwide, keeping it among the biggest Tamil releases of the year.
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6
According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 5.26 crore net in India by Tuesday evening. Since late-night shows are still left to report, the final Day 6 figure is expected to be slightly higher.
With the latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 140.16 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 163.95 crore. Globally, Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 235 crore gross in just six days.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 42.70 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 21.15 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 28.90 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 32 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Monday)
|Rs 10.15 Cr
|Day 6 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 5.26 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 140.16 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Strong Weekend Followed By Weekday Slowdown
After opening with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, the film collected Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2. It picked up over the weekend with Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4. As expected, collections dropped on Monday to Rs 10.15 crore, and Tuesday has seen a further decline with Rs 5.26 crore so far.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji after she loses her father. As he helps her fulfil her late parents’ dream of becoming an officer, they uncover a criminal network operating behind the cover of a toy import business. Vetri Kondan must then face dangerous enemies from his past while protecting the daughter he loves.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film, released on July 23, also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in key roles.