ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Biggest Loss': Vignesh Shivan Opens Up On Broken Friendship With Dhanush After Nayanthara Controversy

"My biggest loss is losing that relationship. I also feel ashamed about it. Somewhere, at some point, something must have gone wrong," he said. Vignesh added that Dhanush played an important role in shaping his life and career.

Vignesh shared an emotional note about their bond. He said he has always admired Dhanush and even feels a fatherly connection with him. He recalled that Dhanush's birthday falls on July 28, the same day his father passed away. Because of this, Vignesh said he sees a special emotional significance in their relationship.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has opened up about his strained relationship with actor Dhanush, calling it one of his biggest personal regrets. In a recent interview with a newswire, the director said he still holds deep respect for Dhanush and considers him an important part of his life.

The director also looked back at the time they worked together during the shoot of VIP. He said he spent nearly two years around Dhanush and admired him deeply. "I used to eat only after he ate," he recalled, describing the respect he had for the actor. He added that sometimes misunderstandings happen without people fully realising how things changed.

The fallout between the two became public in 2024 after controversy involving actor Nayanthara. She had written an open letter accusing Dhanush of taking legal action against her and Vignesh. The dispute was about a three-second clip from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which appeared in the trailer of her Netflix documentary.

In her letter, Nayanthara said she understood copyright laws but felt the issue had moral dimensions. The film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan holds personal significance for the couple, as it was during its shoot that Vignesh and Nayanthara fell in love. The film was directed by Vignesh and produced by Dhanush. While Dhanush did not publicly respond, reports stated that legal action was taken involving the couple and Netflix. The situation led to a visible distance between the filmmaker and the actor.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany. The sci-fi romantic drama stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty and is set to release worldwide on April 10, 2026. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. On the work front, Nayanthara will next appear in Patriot and Toxic: A Fairytale for GrownUps. Dhanush, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Kara.