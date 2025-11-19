ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vignesh Gifts Swanky Car Worth Nearly Rs 10 Cr To Nayanthara On Her Birthday; R Madhavan Congratulates Couple On 'Jazzy Wheels'

Taking to his Instagram accoun, Vignesh posted a heartfelt note along with a series of pictures. In his caption, he writes: : "Yennam Pol Vazhkai ❤️😇😍🙏 Happy birthday my uyir @nayanthara ❤️ Nee pirandha dhinam….. Varam ❤️😇Love you truly, madly, deeply my azhagi love you ❤️❤️❤️ From your Uyir, Ulag, big uyir ❤️, all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life thanking. The universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments ❤️❤️❤️ only filled with abundant love, unwavering positivity & pure good will ❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 "

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan made his wife Nayanthara's birthday extra special this year by surprising her with a luxurious Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, a car priced at nearly Rs 10 crore. Shivan took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with his family flaunting the new car. The post has since gone viral with Nayanthara's fans and colleagues showering her with birthday wishes.

Actor R Madhavan, also known as Maddy, who had worked with Nayanthara on Test recently was among the first to react. He commented: "World War™ wonderful happy birthday and congratulations on the jazzy wheels…" Reacting to the sweet wish, Nayanthara replied with emojis that represents blessed, folded hands, a heart and evil eye.

This grand gesture is not new for Vignesh. Over the past few years, he has made a habit of gifting luxurious cars on Nayanthara's birthdays. In 2023, he gifted her a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3 crore. The following year, he surprised her with a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600, valued at about Rs 5 crore. This year's Rolls-Royce marks the most extravagant gift yet.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen in Hi, co-starring Kavin. It is directed by lyricist-turned-filmmaker Vishnu Edavan. The film is described as a musical entertainer and marks her first collaboration with Kavin.

She is also reuniting with Nivin Pauly for Dear Students, which is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. She also has major projects lined up with stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Yash. Her last release was The Test with R. Madhavan and Siddharth. It released on 4 April, 2025.