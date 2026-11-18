ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vignesh Shivan's Birthday Wish For Nayanthara Has A Special Promise About Their Next Lifetime - Video

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara turned 42 on November 18, 2026, and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, made her birthday even more special with a heartfelt message. The director shared an adorable wish for his wife on social media, saying that even if he were to be born again, he would still choose only her.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a video featuring several pictures of Nayanthara and moments from their life together. The video showed photo frames arranged on a wall, including pictures of the couple posing together during their outings and spending time with each other.

Along with the video, Vignesh penned a sweet message in Tamil. His words can be loosely translated as, "Even if I were to be born again… I would still want only you… Love you, my life, my world, my precious gem @nayanthara." He also added several red heart emojis to his post.

The director’s birthday wish has given fans another glimpse of his love for Nayanthara. His message, in which he says he would choose her even in another lifetime, has made the birthday post even more special.

Vignesh shared an emotional birthday message for Nayanthara last year, too. The filmmaker posted a heartfelt note saying, "Yennam Pol Vazhkai. Happy birthday, my uyir @nayanthara. Nee pirandha dhinam…Varam. Love you truly, madly, deeply, my azhagi. Love you." (May things unfold just as you envision them. Happy birthday, my life @Nayanthara. The day you were born is a true blessing. I love you truly, madly, deeply, my beautiful one. Love you!)

He also expressed his gratitude to the universe and God for bringing love and happiness into their lives. The director thanked them for blessing the couple with beautiful moments filled with positivity and goodwill.