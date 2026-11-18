Vignesh Shivan's Birthday Wish For Nayanthara Has A Special Promise About Their Next Lifetime - Video
Vignesh Shivan shared an adorable birthday wish for Nayanthara. The filmmaker shared a video featuring several unseen pictures of their moments together.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara turned 42 on November 18, 2026, and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, made her birthday even more special with a heartfelt message. The director shared an adorable wish for his wife on social media, saying that even if he were to be born again, he would still choose only her.
Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a video featuring several pictures of Nayanthara and moments from their life together. The video showed photo frames arranged on a wall, including pictures of the couple posing together during their outings and spending time with each other.
Along with the video, Vignesh penned a sweet message in Tamil. His words can be loosely translated as, "Even if I were to be born again… I would still want only you… Love you, my life, my world, my precious gem @nayanthara." He also added several red heart emojis to his post.
The director’s birthday wish has given fans another glimpse of his love for Nayanthara. His message, in which he says he would choose her even in another lifetime, has made the birthday post even more special.
Vignesh shared an emotional birthday message for Nayanthara last year, too. The filmmaker posted a heartfelt note saying, "Yennam Pol Vazhkai. Happy birthday, my uyir @nayanthara. Nee pirandha dhinam…Varam. Love you truly, madly, deeply, my azhagi. Love you." (May things unfold just as you envision them. Happy birthday, my life @Nayanthara. The day you were born is a true blessing. I love you truly, madly, deeply, my beautiful one. Love you!)
He also expressed his gratitude to the universe and God for bringing love and happiness into their lives. The director thanked them for blessing the couple with beautiful moments filled with positivity and goodwill.
Several celebrities and people from the film industry also wished Nayanthara on her 42nd birthday. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier was among those who sent their wishes to the Jawan actor.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Manju shared a birthday message that read, "Wishing you goodness always! Happy birthday Super Duper Star!!! @Nayanthara."
Meanwhile, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind Nayanthara’s upcoming film with Salman Khan, also wished the actor on social media. Sharing a birthday message on X, the production house wrote, "Wishing the ever graceful and versatile #Nayanthara garu a very Happy Birthday. Team #SVC63 - #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm."
Wishing the ever graceful and versatile #Nayanthara garu a very Happy Birthday ❤️ Team #SVC63 - #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm ✨ @BeingSalmanKhan @directorvamshi #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official #RafiKazi https://t.co/drFLBcNGHH— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) November 18, 2026
Vels Film International, which produced Nayanthara’s latest Tamil release, Mookuthi Amman 2, also shared a special video from the film’s sets. Along with the behind-the-scenes clip, the production house wished the actor and praised her for continuing to win the love of millions.
The production house wrote, "To the one who continues to rule millions of hearts! An icon in every frame and an inspiration beyond the screen. Happy Birthday, #Nayanthara!"
To the one who continues to rule millions of hearts! An icon in every frame and an inspiration beyond the screen. Happy Birthday, #Nayanthara! ♥️ https://t.co/oMpahwygdi— Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) November 18, 2026
From her husband’s emotional message to wishes from friends and colleagues in the film industry, Nayanthara’s 42nd birthday has been filled with love and warm wishes.
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