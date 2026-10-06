ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal Compares Hollywood & Bollywood Sets; Says 'No Actor Is Ever Late', Technicians Get Overtime Pay

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is stepping into Hollywood with the upcoming action film Street Fighter, and his first international project has already given him a new perspective on how film sets function. The actor recently spoke about his experience of working on the action film and said the level of discipline he witnessed was one of the biggest differences he noticed.

Vidyut recalled seeing around 300 people working on the set while maintaining strict discipline. He also said that being late is taken very seriously in Hollywood, even for actors. “There, no actor, whether it is 50 Cent, Jason Momoa or Cody Rhodes, is ever late. They simply don’t have a concept of arriving late,” he said.

At a recent Street Fighter event in Mumbai, Vidyut spoke about working alongside international stars such as Jason Momoa, 50 Cent and Cody Rhodes. While bigger budgets are often considered one of the major differences between Hollywood and Bollywood, the actor said it was the working environment that stood out to him the most.

The actor also highlighted the way Hollywood handles working hours and overtime. He explained that technicians are paid for every extra minute they work beyond their scheduled hours. For Vidyut, such rules create trust between the crew and the makers. “Technicians wait to do overtime because they don’t think they will be betrayed. The laws are very different,” he said.

Vidyut admitted that the Indian film industry still has room to improve when it comes to following such systems. However, he also said that the experience has shown him what can be achieved when everyone on a set follows the same rules. “It will take us time to reach that level. We are following the rules and laws, but we can get better and do more,” the actor added.

While Street Fighter marks a new chapter in his career, martial arts has been a part of Vidyut’s life since childhood. He started training in Kalaripayattu at the age of three. This long experience with martial arts also helped him feel connected to Dhalsim, the character he plays in the film.

For Vidyut, playing Dhalsim appears to be a natural extension of the journey he began as a child. His years of training not only shaped his action-hero image in India but also helped him take on one of the most recognisable characters from the Street Fighter video game franchise.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter features Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Jason Momoa as Blanka. The cast also includes Callina Liang, Joe Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric Andre, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.