Vidya Balan And Paa Director R Balki Reunite After 17 Years For New Tamil Film
Vidya Balan reunites with filmmaker R Balki for a new Tamil film nearly 17 years after Paa, sharing her first BTS glimpse.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has started work on a new Tamil film with filmmaker R. Balki, marking their reunion almost 17 years after their last collaboration, Paa. The actor gave fans a glimpse of her latest project through social media, although she has chosen not to share many details about the film yet.
Vidya shared two pictures on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In one of them, she was seen sitting quietly on a couch in a monochrome frame. The actress added a short message to the picture, writing, “A quiet moment before the madness begins.”
She then gave a closer look at her new appearance in the second picture. Vidya was seen holding what appeared to be the script of the upcoming film. She wore spectacles and had her hair tied in a long braid. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “New Beginnings #NewTamilFilm with #RBalki.”
The post has confirmed that Vidya has begun work on the Tamil project with Balki. However, the makers have not revealed the title of the film so far. Information about the plot, Vidya’s character, the other members of the cast and its release date is also being kept under wraps.
The project brings Vidya and Balki together again after their 2009 film Paa. The Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan-starrer was directed by Balki and told the story of a young boy living with a rare genetic condition. Vidya played the role of his mother in the film.
Their upcoming Tamil project will therefore see the actor-director duo return to work together after a long gap. While Vidya’s latest post has confirmed her presence in the film, her role remains unknown.
The actor already has another major Tamil project in her line-up. She will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. Vidya plays Kantha in the sequel, which is scheduled to reach theatres on October 15, 2026. The film also marks her Tamil debut.
Vidya is also part of an upcoming comedy from director Anees Bazmee. The untitled film brings her back together with Akshay Kumar and features Raashii Khanna as part of the cast. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.
With her latest announcement, Vidya has now added another Tamil film to her upcoming slate. More details about her collaboration with R Balki are expected to be revealed by the makers later.