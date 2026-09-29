ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vidya Balan And Paa Director R Balki Reunite After 17 Years For New Tamil Film

Vidya Balan And Paa Director R Balki Reunite After 17 Years For New Tamil Film ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has started work on a new Tamil film with filmmaker R. Balki, marking their reunion almost 17 years after their last collaboration, Paa. The actor gave fans a glimpse of her latest project through social media, although she has chosen not to share many details about the film yet.

Vidya shared two pictures on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In one of them, she was seen sitting quietly on a couch in a monochrome frame. The actress added a short message to the picture, writing, “A quiet moment before the madness begins.” Vidya Balan's IG Story (Photo: IG) She then gave a closer look at her new appearance in the second picture. Vidya was seen holding what appeared to be the script of the upcoming film. She wore spectacles and had her hair tied in a long braid. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “New Beginnings #NewTamilFilm with #RBalki.” The post has confirmed that Vidya has begun work on the Tamil project with Balki. However, the makers have not revealed the title of the film so far. Information about the plot, Vidya’s character, the other members of the cast and its release date is also being kept under wraps.