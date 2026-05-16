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'Jor Di Jhappi': Vicky Kaushal Receives A Special Birthday Wish From His Father Sham - Pic Inside

Vicky Kaushal Receives A Special Birthday Wish From His Father Sham ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 38 on May 16, and the internet cannot stop talking about the adorable birthday wish shared by his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal. Known for always cheering for his sons publicly, Sham once again melted hearts with a touching post dedicated to his “puttar.” Taking to Instagram, Sham Kaushal shared a warm picture with Vicky from what appeared to be a cosy family moment at home. In the photo, the father-son duo can be seen sitting comfortably on a couch in casual clothes, looking relaxed and happy together. While Sham wore a black shirt with white trousers, Vicky kept it simple in a dark blue T-shirt and white pants. Along with the picture, Sham penned a heartfelt note for his elder son. “Wish u a very Happy Birthday, Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe…. Jor di jhappi @vickykaushal09,” Sham wrote.