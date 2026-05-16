'Jor Di Jhappi': Vicky Kaushal Receives A Special Birthday Wish From His Father Sham - Pic Inside
Sham Kaushal's heartfelt birthday wish for son Vicky Kaushal melted hearts online as he called the actor his beloved "puttar" in an adorable post.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 16, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 38 on May 16, and the internet cannot stop talking about the adorable birthday wish shared by his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal. Known for always cheering for his sons publicly, Sham once again melted hearts with a touching post dedicated to his “puttar.”
Taking to Instagram, Sham Kaushal shared a warm picture with Vicky from what appeared to be a cosy family moment at home. In the photo, the father-son duo can be seen sitting comfortably on a couch in casual clothes, looking relaxed and happy together. While Sham wore a black shirt with white trousers, Vicky kept it simple in a dark blue T-shirt and white pants.
Along with the picture, Sham penned a heartfelt note for his elder son. “Wish u a very Happy Birthday, Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe…. Jor di jhappi @vickykaushal09,” Sham wrote.
This is not the first time Sham has shared emotional moments involving his family online. Last year, when Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy, Sham had expressed his happiness in an equally heartfelt manner. Overjoyed about becoming a grandfather, he had written, “So so happy becoming a Dada… Shukariya Rab Da… God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe.”
Later, Vicky and Katrina officially introduced their son’s name through a joint social media post. Sharing the happy news with fans, the couple had written, “Our ray of light. Vihaan.”
Meanwhile, Sham Kaushal continues to remain one of the most respected action directors in Hindi cinema. Over the years, he has worked on several blockbuster films, including Krrish, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Padmaavat and Gangs of Wasseypur. Apart from his successful film career, he is a proud father to both Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal.
Speaking of Vicky Kaushal's professional endeavours, he has an exciting line-up ahead. The actor will next be seen in Lahore 1947, which is expected to release in theatres on August 13, 2026. He is also preparing for the mythological epic Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Reports suggest that Vicky has been undergoing intense preparation for the ambitious project for nearly 18 months.