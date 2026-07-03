ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Latest Pic Is Pure Mumbai Rain Romance Story

Vicky and Katrina have been keeping a low profile ever since they welcomed their first child together. While Katrina is completely keeping away from screens and focusing on her beauty brand, Vicky is busy with the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are busy enjoying parenthood after welcoming their first child together. The duo took some time off to slow down from their busy lives and soak in the Mumbai monsoon together. Vicky took to social media to share a glimpse of him enjoying Mumbai rains with Katrina. Need we say the picture has gone viral on social media?

Of late, fans of Vic-Kat have been missing seeing them together. Delighting their fans and followers with a glimpse of their personal life, Vicky dropped an endearing picture with Katrina on Instagram. The actor simply wrote, "Rains and you," followed by a heart emoji alongside the picture. Fans aside, Vicky and Katrina's romantic picture has also garnered love from their peers on social media. From actor Vineet Kumar Singh to fashion designer Falguni Peacock, celebs have been pouring love on Vicky's latest post.

In the monochrome picture, Vicky is seen spending a precious moment with his wife, as the two appear to be watching the rain from their balcony.

The couple announced the arrival of their son Vihaan on November 7, 2025. The two had announced pregnancy in September 2025. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to announce her next. On the other hand, Vicky has a couple of projects at various levels of production. The mythological drama Mahavatar directed by Amar Kaushik is among the announced projects.