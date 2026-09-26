Love & War: Vicky Kaushal Looks Suave With Moustache, Scar And Cigarette In First-Look Poster From Bhansali's Film
Vicky Kaushal looks intense and rugged in his first Love & War poster, sporting a moustache, scar and cigarette.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal has made a strong first impression with his first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The actor appears in a rugged and serious avatar in the new vintage-style poster. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
In the poster, Vicky is seen with a thick moustache and a vintage hairstyle. He holds a lighter in one hand as he lights a cigarette placed between his lips. His intense stare straight into the camera gives the poster a serious and powerful feel. A visible scar or mark on his face adds to his rugged look.
Vicky is dressed in a dark collared shirt, while a gold ring can be seen on his index finger. His overall appearance has a vintage touch, which fits the period setting of Love & War. The poster gives very little hint about his character, but his expression and styling suggest that his role could have a darker and more intense side.
The makers shared the first look on social media with the caption, “Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!”
Vicky’s poster comes after the makers unveiled the first looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the film. Ranbir is seen sitting in a vintage car. He sports a short buzz cut and glasses and wears a simple white T-shirt. His bloodied and bruised hand hints at the difficult situations his character may face in the film.
Alia, on the other hand, appears in a striking red-magenta outfit with an elaborate headpiece. Her look seems to be that of a performer, although the poster does not reveal much about her character or the scene.
Love & War brings Ranbir, Alia and Vicky together for the first time in a film directed by Bhansali. Ranbir is also reuniting with the filmmaker nearly two decades after his acting debut in Saawariya (2007). Bhansali previously worked with Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Vicky has worked with both Ranbir and Alia in Sanju and Raazi, respectively.
The story details of Love & War are still being kept under wraps. The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of war and is described as a period romantic drama. Earlier reports have suggested that Ranbir and Vicky may play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected with Alia’s character.
Written by Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role. Love & War is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.