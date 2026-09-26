ETV Bharat / entertainment

Love & War: Vicky Kaushal Looks Suave With Moustache, Scar And Cigarette In First-Look Poster From Bhansali's Film

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal has made a strong first impression with his first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The actor appears in a rugged and serious avatar in the new vintage-style poster. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

In the poster, Vicky is seen with a thick moustache and a vintage hairstyle. He holds a lighter in one hand as he lights a cigarette placed between his lips. His intense stare straight into the camera gives the poster a serious and powerful feel. A visible scar or mark on his face adds to his rugged look.

Vicky is dressed in a dark collared shirt, while a gold ring can be seen on his index finger. His overall appearance has a vintage touch, which fits the period setting of Love & War. The poster gives very little hint about his character, but his expression and styling suggest that his role could have a darker and more intense side.

The makers shared the first look on social media with the caption, “Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!”