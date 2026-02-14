ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Bow My Head In Gratitude': Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 1 Year Of Chhaava With Unseen Pictures

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated one year of Chhaava on February 14 by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes moments and a heartfelt message for fans who supported the film. The historical drama, in which he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, had received strong praise during its theatrical run and went on to become one of the year's major commercial successes. Marking the anniversary, the actor looked back at the journey and thanked audiences for keeping the film alive in their memories.

On Instagram, Kaushal posted a set of unseen photographs from the shoot. The images captured candid moments with co-stars including Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and director Laxman Utekar. The photos showed rehearsals, costume preparation, and relaxed interactions on set. His transformation into the Maratha ruler had drawn widespread appreciation when the movie was first released.

While sharing the pictures, Kaushal wrote, "#1YearOfChhaava I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special! Jai Bhawani. Jai Shivrai."