'I Bow My Head In Gratitude': Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 1 Year Of Chhaava With Unseen Pictures
Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of Chhaava by sharing unseen BTS photos and thanking fans, calling the film's love a tribute to Maratha legacy.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated one year of Chhaava on February 14 by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes moments and a heartfelt message for fans who supported the film. The historical drama, in which he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, had received strong praise during its theatrical run and went on to become one of the year's major commercial successes. Marking the anniversary, the actor looked back at the journey and thanked audiences for keeping the film alive in their memories.
On Instagram, Kaushal posted a set of unseen photographs from the shoot. The images captured candid moments with co-stars including Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and director Laxman Utekar. The photos showed rehearsals, costume preparation, and relaxed interactions on set. His transformation into the Maratha ruler had drawn widespread appreciation when the movie was first released.
While sharing the pictures, Kaushal wrote, "#1YearOfChhaava I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special! Jai Bhawani. Jai Shivrai."
The movie is a biographical drama about the life, bravery, and martyrdom of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji Maharaj and his anti-Mughal activities. The film also featured Akshaye Khanna and Diana Penty in important roles. Looking ahead, Kaushal has a busy schedule. He is currently filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is already being counted among the most anticipated releases of 2026. He will also be seen in Mahavatar, which is helmed by Amar Kaushik, in which he will play the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama.
Over the years, Kaushal has established himself as a reputable actor in the Hindi film industry for his diverse choice of roles. Right from his debut in Masaan to the commercial success of films such as Raazi, Sanju, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, he has managed to strike the right balance between success and recognition.