ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: Actor's Inspiring Journey, His Biggest Hits & 5 Major Upcoming Films

Hyderabad: From living in a small Mumbai chawl to becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Vicky Kaushal has had an inspiring journey. The actor, who is celebrating his 38th birthday today on May 16, has slowly built his place in the film industry with hard work, patience and powerful performances. Today, he is counted among Bollywood’s most talented actors, and his recent blockbuster Chhaava has only made his stardom bigger.

On Vicky’s birthday, here’s a look at his struggle story, biggest films and exciting upcoming projects.

From Chawl Life To Bollywood

Born on May 16, 1988, in Mumbai, Vicky did not have an easy childhood. Even though his father, Sham Kaushal, worked in Bollywood as a famous action director, life was not luxurious for the family in the early days.

In earlier interviews, Vicky revealed that he spent part of his childhood in a small 10x10 room in a chawl in Mumbai’s Malad area. Like many outsiders trying to make it big in films, Vicky also struggled before getting noticed.

Before becoming an actor, he worked behind the camera. He reportedly handled clapboards, worked as an assistant on film sets and even did small backstage jobs during shoots.

First Break In Films

Vicky got his first major opportunity when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave him a chance to work as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur.

However, his acting career began with Masaan, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The emotional drama received praise across the world, and Vicky’s performance made everyone notice his talent. Even today, Masaan is considered one of the best films of his career.

Films That Changed Vicky Kaushal’s Career