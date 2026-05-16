Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: Actor's Inspiring Journey, His Biggest Hits & 5 Major Upcoming Films
From struggling in Mumbai chawls to delivering blockbusters like Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal's inspiring Bollywood journey continues with several exciting upcoming films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: From living in a small Mumbai chawl to becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Vicky Kaushal has had an inspiring journey. The actor, who is celebrating his 38th birthday today on May 16, has slowly built his place in the film industry with hard work, patience and powerful performances. Today, he is counted among Bollywood’s most talented actors, and his recent blockbuster Chhaava has only made his stardom bigger.
On Vicky’s birthday, here’s a look at his struggle story, biggest films and exciting upcoming projects.
From Chawl Life To Bollywood
Born on May 16, 1988, in Mumbai, Vicky did not have an easy childhood. Even though his father, Sham Kaushal, worked in Bollywood as a famous action director, life was not luxurious for the family in the early days.
In earlier interviews, Vicky revealed that he spent part of his childhood in a small 10x10 room in a chawl in Mumbai’s Malad area. Like many outsiders trying to make it big in films, Vicky also struggled before getting noticed.
Before becoming an actor, he worked behind the camera. He reportedly handled clapboards, worked as an assistant on film sets and even did small backstage jobs during shoots.
First Break In Films
Vicky got his first major opportunity when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave him a chance to work as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur.
However, his acting career began with Masaan, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The emotional drama received praise across the world, and Vicky’s performance made everyone notice his talent. Even today, Masaan is considered one of the best films of his career.
Films That Changed Vicky Kaushal’s Career
After Masaan, Vicky slowly became one of the most dependable actors in Bollywood. He impressed audiences with different kinds of roles and proved that he could handle emotional, action and patriotic characters with equal ease.
One of his most loved performances was Raazi, where he starred opposite Alia Bhatt. Though the film mainly focused on Alia’s character, Vicky won hearts with his calm and emotional performance as Iqbal Syed.
He then delivered several hit films, including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur. Fans and critics praised his intense acting and dedication in all these projects.
His latest release, Chhaava, became a massive box office success and is said to be the highest-grossing film of his career so far.
Apart from lead roles, Vicky also impressed fans with supporting performances in films like Raman Raghav 2.0 and Sanju.
From Rs 1,500 Salary To Crores
According to reports, Vicky’s first salary was only Rs 1,500. Today, the actor reportedly charges around Rs 20 crore for a film. Reports also suggest that his estimated net worth is around Rs 41 crore. Meanwhile, his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, reportedly has a much bigger net worth.
The couple often grabs attention for their sweet chemistry and continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most loved celebrity pairs.
Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Films
After the success of Chhaava, Vicky now has several exciting films in his kitty. One of the most awaited projects is Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans are already excited to see the trio together on screen.
Another big project is Mahavatar, where Vicky is expected to play Lord Parashurama. The film will reportedly be directed by Amar Kaushik.
Vicky also has Takht in the pipeline. The historical drama by Karan Johar has been in discussion for a long time, and reports suggest Vicky may play Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the film.
Another interesting project is Ek Jaadugar with director Shoojit Sircar, who is known for emotional and meaningful films.
Apart from these films, there are also reports that Vicky could join the sequel to 3 Idiots. Though there is no official confirmation yet, the buzz around the project has already created excitement among fans.