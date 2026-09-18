ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vibe X Review: Kunal Kemmu Wins Praise, But Slow Second Half Leaves Viewers Divided

One review gave Vibe 2/5 and called it "a fun ride ruined by boring 2nd half and laggy screenplay." The review praised Kemmu in particular, saying, "Whole movie at one side and Kunal Khemu on the other, What a performance." Sparsh Shrivastava's performance as Bugs also received appreciation, with the viewer noting that he is seen in a different form after Laapataa Ladies.

Early reactions on X are mixed. While several viewers have praised Kemmu's performance and the film's comic moments, others feel that the second half loses the energy of the opening portions.

Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu's Vibe hit theatres on September 18. The Hindi action-comedy marks his second feature as a writer and director after Madgaon Express. The film stars Kemmu as Hardik, Sparsh Shrivastava as his best friend Bugs and Preity Zinta as the mysterious Madam H. Debutante Vanshika Dhir also plays a key role.

Preity Zinta has also received praise for bringing authority to her character. However, not every viewer felt she was the right fit for Madam H with one X user writing that Zinta "didn't quite fit this character".

The biggest point of agreement among several reactions is that the first half works better. One viewer described the film as having an "entertaining start, disappointing finish" and praised the chemistry between Kemmu and Sparsh. The review said the first half has funny situations, quirky action and pop-culture references, but felt that the writing becomes stretched after the interval.

Another moviegoer had a more positive response and rated the film 3/5. Calling Vibe a "breezy entertainer," the review praised its mix of comedy, action and romance. It also highlighted Kemmu's comic timing and expressions, while calling the writing one of the film's strengths.

However, even this review felt the second half was weaker. According to the X user, the film shifts from comedy towards more serious action after the interval, making some portions feel stretched. The songs were also described as a roadblock, while the background music and cinematography received better responses.

The film has also found praise from viewers who enjoyed its absurd humour. One X reaction said, "Kunal Khemu is in top form in #Vibe," while adding that although all the gags do not land, his commitment to the film's absurdity makes it fun to watch. Kemmu's direction has therefore emerged as another talking point. Vibe is his second film as a director and writer after the 2024 comedy Madgaon Express. He also produces the film, making it his producing debut.

For Sparsh, Vibe comes after the success and recognition of Laapataa Ladies. His pairing with Kemmu has been described as one of the film's stronger elements. Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav are also part of the cast. With its unusual premise, comic setup and star-led cast, Vibe aims to blend action with situational humour.