ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vibe vs Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kunal Kemmu's Film Widens Lead Over Kareena Kapoor Starrer In Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu's action-comedy Vibe and Kareena Kapoor Khan's crime thriller Daayra are competing at the box office after releasing on September 18. Both films recorded decent collections on Sunday, September 20, with Vibe maintaining its lead over Daayra in India net earnings. Vibe has collected Rs 6.77 crore in three days, while Daayra stands at Rs 3.92 crore.

Vibe vs Daayra Day 3 Box Office Collection

Vibe earned Rs 2.32 crore in India on its third day, according to the latest live figures by Sacnilk. The film had opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Friday before registering a collection of Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.77 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 8.08 crore. The day 3 figures are yet to be finalised.

Daayra, meanwhile, collected Rs 1.17 crore on Sunday. The film earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day and saw its collection rise to Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday. After three days, its India net collection stands at Rs 3.92 crore, with the India gross collection reaching Rs 4.68 crore.