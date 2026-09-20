Vibe vs Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kunal Kemmu's Film Widens Lead Over Kareena Kapoor Starrer In Opening Weekend
Vibe leads Daayra at the box office after three days, collecting Rs 6.77 crore against Rs 3.92 crore for Kareena Kapoor's crime thriller.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu's action-comedy Vibe and Kareena Kapoor Khan's crime thriller Daayra are competing at the box office after releasing on September 18. Both films recorded decent collections on Sunday, September 20, with Vibe maintaining its lead over Daayra in India net earnings. Vibe has collected Rs 6.77 crore in three days, while Daayra stands at Rs 3.92 crore.
Vibe vs Daayra Day 3 Box Office Collection
Vibe earned Rs 2.32 crore in India on its third day, according to the latest live figures by Sacnilk. The film had opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Friday before registering a collection of Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.77 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 8.08 crore. The day 3 figures are yet to be finalised.
Daayra, meanwhile, collected Rs 1.17 crore on Sunday. The film earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day and saw its collection rise to Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday. After three days, its India net collection stands at Rs 3.92 crore, with the India gross collection reaching Rs 4.68 crore.
With the latest figures, Vibe remains ahead of Daayra in overall India net collections. The two films have also shown different collection patterns during their opening weekend. Vibe recorded the higher Saturday collection, while Daayra also saw growth from its first-day earnings.
#VibeReview: ENTERTAINING START, DISAPPOINTING FINISH!— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 18, 2026
Rating - ⭐️⭐️#Vibe has an interesting setup,two completely unqualified best friends, Hardik and Bugs, are unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous mission to save the country. The contrast between Kunal Kemmu’s carefree,…
Daayra: Cast, Director And Story
Daayra is a crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. It follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli, two senior police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of a controversial case. Inspired by true events, the film explores the conflict between legal procedure and vigilante justice. Its story focuses on questions of accountability, justice and the moral boundaries of the law.
#OneWordReview...#Daayra: POWERFUL.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Gripping. Disturbing. Socially relevant... #Daayra rides on the brilliant performances of #Kareena and #Prithviraj, with director #MeghnaGulzar once again proving her mastery as a storyteller. #DaayraReview#Daayra is intense… pic.twitter.com/WUX8lNNQph
Vibe: Cast, Director And Story
Vibe is an action-comedy film written, directed and headlined by Kunal Kemmu. The story follows two inseparable childhood friends, Hardik and Bhagirath, also known as Bugs. Hardik is a goofy slacker who has recently come out of rehab, while Bugs is a dedicated software developer. Their ordinary lives take an unpredictable turn, leading them into a high-energy adventure that tests their friendship and survival instincts. The film stars Sparsh Shrivastava alongside Kemmu, with Preity Zinta playing Madam H. Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, are also part of the cast.