Veteran Theater Legend Vijaya Mehta Dies At 92, Marathi Stage Loses Bai
Marathi theater stalwart Vijaya Mehta passes away in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. She was 92.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Mumbai: Veteran theater director and actor Vijaya Mehta passed away on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments. She was 92. Fondly known as 'Bai', Mehta breathed her last at her residence in South Mumbai. Her death was confirmed by actor Vijay Kenkre.
One of the most influential names in Marathi theater, Mehta first made her mark as an actor before becoming one of India's finest theater directors. Over a career spanning several decades, she directed acclaimed plays and mentored generations of theater artists.
In the 1960s, Mehta emerged as a powerful voice in Marathi theater. She founded the experimental theater group Rangayan along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Dr. Shriram Lagoo, Arvind Deshpande and others. Mehta once described Rangayan as an effort to "create our own audience."
The group followed a unique model where every production was carefully budgeted and staged for only six performances. Even if a play became a huge success, it would not be extended unless someone specifically invited the group to perform it.
Rangayan became known for bringing together talented playwrights and actors to stage experimental productions. Mehta believed the group was driven by professionalism, complete commitment to theater, and quality over commercial success.
Later, she stepped away from Rangayan and established herself as a freelance director. While her contemporaries admired her for never making gender her political identity, her work consistently reflected the perspective of a woman director.
Some of the most popular plays directed by Mehta include Ek Shunya Bajirao, Barrister, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Purush, Mahasagar and Shakuntal.
She also made her mark in cinema by directing acclaimed Hindi films Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988).
As an actor, she won the Best Actress award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival for Govind Nihalani's 1984 film Party.
During her illustrious career, Mehta received several prestigious honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Mehta's passing has left the Marathi theater fraternity in deep shock, with tributes pouring in from across the country.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The passing away of Vijaya Mehta marks the end of a defining chapter of a generation in the world of performing arts."
रंगमंच आणि पडद्यावरील नावाजलेला चेहरा आणि मराठी रंगभूमीवरील ज्येष्ठ निर्मात्या, दिग्दर्शिका विजया मेहता यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त दुःखद आहे.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 30, 2026
प्रारंभी अभिनयातून आपली छाप उमटवल्यानंतर पुढे त्यांनी अनेक नाटकांचे दिग्दर्शन केले. एकाहून एक असे सरस नाट्य कलावंत त्यांनी घडवले.… pic.twitter.com/OHTrRImVpX
Actor Bharati Achrekar remembered her mentor by sharing unseen pictures with Mehta and Nana Patekar on Instagram.
Actor Anupam Kher, who worked with Mehta in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee, shared an emotional tribute.
"I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is. In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again. She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility and her brilliance in simplicity," he wrote.
VIJAYA MEHTA- THE ICONIC LEGEND! 💔— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2026
Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being.🥹🥹
I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao… pic.twitter.com/lnyOZajOLZ
Born as Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Vadodara, Gujarat, Mehta graduated from the University of Mumbai. She trained under legendary theater personalities Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban.
She was married to renowned English and Gujarati theater actor Farrokh Mehta and was the daughter-in-law of veteran actor Durga Khote. She is survived by a daughter and two sons.