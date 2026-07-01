ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Theater Legend Vijaya Mehta Dies At 92, Marathi Stage Loses Bai

Mumbai: Veteran theater director and actor Vijaya Mehta passed away on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments. She was 92. Fondly known as 'Bai', Mehta breathed her last at her residence in South Mumbai. Her death was confirmed by actor Vijay Kenkre.

One of the most influential names in Marathi theater, Mehta first made her mark as an actor before becoming one of India's finest theater directors. Over a career spanning several decades, she directed acclaimed plays and mentored generations of theater artists.

In the 1960s, Mehta emerged as a powerful voice in Marathi theater. She founded the experimental theater group Rangayan along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Dr. Shriram Lagoo, Arvind Deshpande and others. Mehta once described Rangayan as an effort to "create our own audience."

The group followed a unique model where every production was carefully budgeted and staged for only six performances. Even if a play became a huge success, it would not be extended unless someone specifically invited the group to perform it.

Rangayan became known for bringing together talented playwrights and actors to stage experimental productions. Mehta believed the group was driven by professionalism, complete commitment to theater, and quality over commercial success.

Later, she stepped away from Rangayan and established herself as a freelance director. While her contemporaries admired her for never making gender her political identity, her work consistently reflected the perspective of a woman director.

Some of the most popular plays directed by Mehta include Ek Shunya Bajirao, Barrister, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Purush, Mahasagar and Shakuntal.

She also made her mark in cinema by directing acclaimed Hindi films Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988).