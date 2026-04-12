ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

The mortal remains of the veteran playback singer will be kept at her Mumbai residence tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for relatives and fans to pay their respects. The funeral will take place around 4 p.m. at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She was 92.

"My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," said Anand Bhosle, confirming his mother's death to a news agency.

The veteran singer passed away after suffering multiple organ failure, a day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had earlier shared that the singer was undergoing treatment and requested privacy, saying the family hoped for a positive update. Following the news of her hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Born into a musical family, Asha was the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar. She began her career in the 1940s and went on to build one of the longest and most versatile journeys in Indian cinema. Over eight decades, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, ranging from romantic melodies and classical numbers to cabaret songs and ghazals.

Asha Bhosle received several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her timeless songs will continue to live on.