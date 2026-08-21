ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sesa Srabana Indeed For Veteran Odia Singer Pranab Patnaik: The Voice That Immortalised Majhi Re... Falls Silent

Bhubaneswar: The voice that gave “Majhi Re” its haunting depth in Sesa Srabana - literally meaning the last monsoon - has fallen silent. Veteran playback singer Pranab Kishore Patnaik, whose music accompanied generations of Odias through love, longing, devotion and remembrance, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He was 88.

His death marks the end of an era in Odia music and cinema. Patnaik, who dominated the state’s musical landscape for more than five decades, had suddenly taken ill and was rushed to hospital, where he breathed his last, family sources said. He is survived by his wife, Kasturika Patnaik and two sons.

For countless listeners, however, Patnaik was more than a playback singer. The warmth of his voice, the clarity with which he delivered every word and his ability to inhabit the emotion of a composition gave his songs an enduring quality. Decades after they were recorded, numbers like “Majhi Re”, "Keun Nama Dhari", "Seemahina Dariya" and "Kala Kalebara Kanhai" and “Smruti Tor Phere” continue to evoke deeply personal memories.

Born on January 20, 1938, Patnaik drew inspiration from his father, Lal Mohan Patnaik, a former Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. He received formal training under Guru Kunal Adinarayan before entering the professional world of music.

He made his playback debut with the 1958 Odia film Maa and went on to lend his voice to songs in more than 200 Odia films. Over the years, he worked closely with some of the most influential names in Odia music, including Akshaya Mohanty, Shantanu Mahapatra, Balakrushna Das and Prafulla Kar.

His repertoire extended far beyond film music. Patnaik sang Odissi compositions, folk and traditional songs, bhajans, semi-classical numbers, Hindi geet and ghazals, moving effortlessly between genres without losing the distinctive emotional quality of his voice. He also had a long association with All India Radio.

His musical collaborations crossed regional boundaries. Patnaik recorded duets with nationally acclaimed singers such as Vani Jairam, Hemlata, Usha Mangeshkar, Bhupinder Singh, S Janaki, P Susheela, Nirmal Mishra and Haimanti Shukla.

Among his other popular songs were "Jaha mu Khojichi," "Indradhanura Sapta ranga" , “Aha Ki Bichara”, “A Gramara Chasabhai”, “Madhu Jhara Phulabane”, “Rati Pahile” and “Purila Asha Mora”. Together, these compositions revealed the remarkable range of a singer equally at ease with romance, melancholy, rural life and devotion.