Sesa Srabana Indeed For Veteran Odia Singer Pranab Patnaik: The Voice That Immortalised Majhi Re... Falls Silent
The versatile vocalist, who sang for more than 200 films across a five-decade career, leaves behind an enduring treasury of cinematic and devotional music.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The voice that gave “Majhi Re” its haunting depth in Sesa Srabana - literally meaning the last monsoon - has fallen silent. Veteran playback singer Pranab Kishore Patnaik, whose music accompanied generations of Odias through love, longing, devotion and remembrance, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He was 88.
His death marks the end of an era in Odia music and cinema. Patnaik, who dominated the state’s musical landscape for more than five decades, had suddenly taken ill and was rushed to hospital, where he breathed his last, family sources said. He is survived by his wife, Kasturika Patnaik and two sons.
For countless listeners, however, Patnaik was more than a playback singer. The warmth of his voice, the clarity with which he delivered every word and his ability to inhabit the emotion of a composition gave his songs an enduring quality. Decades after they were recorded, numbers like “Majhi Re”, "Keun Nama Dhari", "Seemahina Dariya" and "Kala Kalebara Kanhai" and “Smruti Tor Phere” continue to evoke deeply personal memories.
ନିଜର କାଳଜୟୀ କଣ୍ଠସ୍ୱରରେ ସମଗ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ବିମୋହିତ କରିଥିବା ମହାନ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ପ୍ରଣବ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଜୟଦେବ ପୁରସ୍କାର, ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନାଟକ ଏକାଡେମୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଏବଂ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପୁରସ୍କାର ଭଳି ଅନେକ ସମ୍ମାନରେ ଭୂଷିତ ଏହି ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ସାଧକଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଓଡ଼ିଆ କଳା ଓ… pic.twitter.com/OgyEIlIDEZ— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 21, 2026
Born on January 20, 1938, Patnaik drew inspiration from his father, Lal Mohan Patnaik, a former Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. He received formal training under Guru Kunal Adinarayan before entering the professional world of music.
He made his playback debut with the 1958 Odia film Maa and went on to lend his voice to songs in more than 200 Odia films. Over the years, he worked closely with some of the most influential names in Odia music, including Akshaya Mohanty, Shantanu Mahapatra, Balakrushna Das and Prafulla Kar.
His repertoire extended far beyond film music. Patnaik sang Odissi compositions, folk and traditional songs, bhajans, semi-classical numbers, Hindi geet and ghazals, moving effortlessly between genres without losing the distinctive emotional quality of his voice. He also had a long association with All India Radio.
His musical collaborations crossed regional boundaries. Patnaik recorded duets with nationally acclaimed singers such as Vani Jairam, Hemlata, Usha Mangeshkar, Bhupinder Singh, S Janaki, P Susheela, Nirmal Mishra and Haimanti Shukla.
Among his other popular songs were "Jaha mu Khojichi," "Indradhanura Sapta ranga" , “Aha Ki Bichara”, “A Gramara Chasabhai”, “Madhu Jhara Phulabane”, “Rati Pahile” and “Purila Asha Mora”. Together, these compositions revealed the remarkable range of a singer equally at ease with romance, melancholy, rural life and devotion.
Patnaik received numerous honours during his career, including the Jayadev Puraskar, the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 1997-98, the Balakrushna Das Memorial Award in 2023, the Gangadhar Rath Memorial Award in 2017, the Prafulla Kar Award in 2011 and the Big Odia Entertainment Award in 2010.
He also won several State Film Awards for Best Singer for films including Sindoora Bindu, Astraga, Jhiati Sita Para, Kanyadaan, Pratisodha Aparadha Nuhe and Asha.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was deeply saddened by the death of the singer whose “soul-stirring voice” had enchanted Odisha.
“This unparalleled musical maestro, adorned with numerous honours such as the Jayadev Award, the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the State Film Award, has left an irreplaceable void in the world of Odia art and culture,” Majhi said in a post on X.
He said Patnaik’s enchanting voice and timeless music would remain immortal in the hearts of Odias. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the singer’s family and admirers and prayed to Lord Jagannath for the departed soul.
Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said the singer’s melodious style had made numerous Odia songs immortal in people’s hearts.
ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତର ଅଭୁଲା ସ୍ୱର, ବର୍ଷିୟାନ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ପ୍ରଣବ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ସୁମଧୁର ଗାୟନ ଶୈଳୀ ଅନେକ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତକୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ କାଳଜୟୀ କରିଛି। ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବାରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ଚିର ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇ ରହିବ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ…— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 21, 2026
“His contribution to enriching the world of music will be remembered forever. In this sorrowful time, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida remembered Patnaik as a voice familiar to every household in Odisha. Referring to songs such as “Majhi Re” and “Ae Jibana Eka Nataka”, she said his music would live forever in the hearts of Odia listeners. Senior politician Bijay Mohapatra also mourned his death and recalled his close association with the singer.
The monsoon will return to Odisha, as it always does. But for generations raised on Sesha Srabana and the aching call of “Majhi Re”, it will now carry the memory of a voice that made every word feel intimate and every melody timeless.
Also Read: