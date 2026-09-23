ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Malayalam Actor Savithri Sreedharan, Known For Sudani From Nigeria, Dies At 78

Hyderabad: Veteran Malayalam actor and theatre artiste Savithri Sreedharan died at her residence in Mankavu, Kozhikode, Kerala, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. She was 78. As per reports shared by webloids, the actor had been bedridden for a long time and died due to age-related ailments.

Savithri was best known for playing Jameela, the mother of the titular character, in Zakariya Mohammed’s 2018 Malayalam film Sudani from Nigeria. Her performance received wide appreciation and earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress. She also received a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards for her performance in the film.

Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique condoled Savithri’s death in a Facebook post. He described her passing as an irreparable loss to the Malayalam art world.

In his post, he wrote in Malayalam, which can loosely be translated as, “Farewell to beloved actress Savitri Sreedharan. Savitri Sreedharan won the hearts of Malayalam cinema audiences with her role as Jameela in Sudani from Nigeria. She received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress for her performance in the film and also earned a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.”