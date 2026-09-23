Veteran Malayalam Actor Savithri Sreedharan, Known For Sudani From Nigeria, Dies At 78
Veteran Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan, known for Sudani from Nigeria and her five-decade theatre career, died at 78 in Kozhikode on Wednesday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran Malayalam actor and theatre artiste Savithri Sreedharan died at her residence in Mankavu, Kozhikode, Kerala, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. She was 78. As per reports shared by webloids, the actor had been bedridden for a long time and died due to age-related ailments.
Savithri was best known for playing Jameela, the mother of the titular character, in Zakariya Mohammed’s 2018 Malayalam film Sudani from Nigeria. Her performance received wide appreciation and earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress. She also received a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards for her performance in the film.
Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique condoled Savithri’s death in a Facebook post. He described her passing as an irreparable loss to the Malayalam art world.
In his post, he wrote in Malayalam, which can loosely be translated as, “Farewell to beloved actress Savitri Sreedharan. Savitri Sreedharan won the hearts of Malayalam cinema audiences with her role as Jameela in Sudani from Nigeria. She received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress for her performance in the film and also earned a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.”
“Before entering cinema, Savitri Sreedharan was active in professional theatre for more than four decades. She also won Kerala State Theatre Awards for her outstanding performances. The passing of this beloved artist, who left her mark on both theatre and cinema through her distinctive acting, is a great loss to the Malayalam arts community. Tributes,” he added.
Savithri began her film career with MT Vasudevan Nair’s Kadavu in 1991. However, theatre remained an important part of her life. She had a career in theatre spanning nearly five decades and performed in both amateur and professional plays.
She made her stage debut with Karutha Velicham, staged by Valayanad Kala Samithi. In 1984, she entered professional theatre through K.T. Mohammed’s Kalinga Theatre and acted in its production Ithu Bhoomiyanu. She later worked with several leading theatre groups.
Her performance in the play Aniyara earned her the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Best Actress as well as the Kerala State Award for Best Theatre Actress.
Apart from Sudani from Nigeria, Savithri acted in films including Valiyangadi, Dakini, Mera Naam Shaji, Virus, Ittymaani: Made in China, Pada and Paappan.
Her body will be kept at the Town Hall in Kozhikode from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, allowing the public to pay their last respects.