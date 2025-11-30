ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Kannada Actor Srikantayya Umesh Dies At 80

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor 'Mysore' Srikantayya Umesh died on Sunday after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 80. The actor has been suffering from cancer for quite some time and was recently admitted to Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last around 8:30 am today.

His career in the film industry spanned nearly six decades, where he acted in over 350 films.

Born on April 24, 1945, in Mysuru, Umesh started his career at the age of four when he played a role in 'Lanchavatara' fame Master K Hirannaiah's theatre group. Later, he joined Gubbi Veeranna's theatre troupe. Umesh got a major break in the film industry in 1960 when he played the lead role in the movie 'Makkala Rajya'.

After the debut, there was a lull in his film career, which was marked with struggle. He was forced to return to theatres. The actor got his next break in the film industry through 'Katha Sangama' in 1977. Since then, there has been no looking back for Umesh. He acted in movies as a comedian like 'Nagara Hole' (1978), 'Guru Shishyaru' (1981), 'Anupama' (1981), 'Kaamana Billu' (1983) and 'Venkata in Sankata' (2007).

The actor worked with all the leading Kannada actors of his time, right from Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar, Vishnu Vardhan, Ambareesh, Srinath, Shankar Nag, Ananth Nag, Arvind Ramesh, B Saroja Devi and Bharathi. He also acted with Tamil actors Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth.