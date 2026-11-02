ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Dogri Writer And Filmmaker Ved Rahi, Known For Gul Gulshan Gulfam, Dies At 93

Hyderabad: Veteran Dogri writer and filmmaker Ved Rahi, best known for directing the popular Doordarshan serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam, passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday morning. He died at his residence in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Rahi’s last rites were performed at the Kopari cremation ground in Thane on Sunday afternoon. He is survived by his daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.

The Sahitya Akademi expressed grief over his death and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian literature. In a condolence message, the Akademi described him as a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature and said his work would be remembered for generations.

"Sahitya Akademi mourns the demise of eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi Ji, a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature. Honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his story collection Aale and the Akademi’s Fellowship, his invaluable contribution to Indian literature will be remembered for generations. Sahitya Akademi extends its heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti," the Akademi said.

Born in Jammu in May 1933, Rahi came from a family with a strong connection to journalism. His father, Mulk Raj Saraf, was a well-known journalist in the region. Rahi began his writing career in Jammu and went on to become one of the recognised names in Dogri literature.