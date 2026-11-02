Veteran Dogri Writer And Filmmaker Ved Rahi, Known For Gul Gulshan Gulfam, Dies At 93
Veteran Dogri writer and filmmaker Ved Rahi, who directed the popular Doordarshan serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam, passed away at 93 in Thane.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran Dogri writer and filmmaker Ved Rahi, best known for directing the popular Doordarshan serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam, passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday morning. He died at his residence in Maharashtra’s Thane district.
Rahi’s last rites were performed at the Kopari cremation ground in Thane on Sunday afternoon. He is survived by his daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.
The Sahitya Akademi expressed grief over his death and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian literature. In a condolence message, the Akademi described him as a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature and said his work would be remembered for generations.
"Sahitya Akademi mourns the demise of eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi Ji, a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature. Honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his story collection Aale and the Akademi’s Fellowship, his invaluable contribution to Indian literature will be remembered for generations. Sahitya Akademi extends its heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti," the Akademi said.
Sahitya Akademi mourns the demise of eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi Ji, a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature. Honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his story collection Aale and the Akademi’s Fellowship, his invaluable contribution to Indian literature will be remembered for generations. Sahitya Akademi extends its heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. #SahityaAkademi #VedRahi #DogriLiterature #IndianLiterature #Tribute— Sahitya Akademi (@sahityaakademi) November 1, 2026
Born in Jammu in May 1933, Rahi came from a family with a strong connection to journalism. His father, Mulk Raj Saraf, was a well-known journalist in the region. Rahi began his writing career in Jammu and went on to become one of the recognised names in Dogri literature.
His short-story collection Aale won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983. In 2024, he was also honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, one of the institution’s highest awards.
Apart from literature, Rahi made a significant contribution to Hindi cinema. He worked as a writer and screenplay writer for more than 25 films, including Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, Aap Aaye Bahaar Aayi, Beimaan, Mome Ki Gudiya and Bezubaan. He later turned director and made films such as Prem Parbat, Kali Ghata and Veer Savarkar (2001).
However, television audiences remember him especially for Gul Gulshan Gulfam, a popular Doordarshan serial that brought his storytelling to homes across the country. He also directed shows such as Meera and Rishtay.
Remembering him, Sahitya Akademi Secretary Dr Varun Gulati said his death was an irreparable loss to Indian literature, Hindi cinema and the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.