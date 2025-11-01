ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Actor's Family Rubbishes Health Rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a routine medical check-up, sources close to the actor's family told ETV Bharat on Saturday, urging the public not to believe any rumours about his health.

The 89-year-old actor has been in the hospital for the past few days, IANS reported, quoting sources. He visited the hospital for a routine check-up and has been staying there since for additional examinations. There is no update on his discharge date. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have managed their work commitments to be with their father during his times of distress.

The superstar will soon celebrate his 90th birthday in December. In April this year, Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery.