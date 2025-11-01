Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Actor's Family Rubbishes Health Rumours
He visited the hospital for a routine check-up and has been staying there since for additional examinations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:23 AM IST
Updated : November 1, 2025 at 9:32 AM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a routine medical check-up, sources close to the actor's family told ETV Bharat on Saturday, urging the public not to believe any rumours about his health.
The 89-year-old actor has been in the hospital for the past few days, IANS reported, quoting sources. He visited the hospital for a routine check-up and has been staying there since for additional examinations. There is no update on his discharge date. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have managed their work commitments to be with their father during his times of distress.
The superstar will soon celebrate his 90th birthday in December. In April this year, Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery.
On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The movie starred actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor is set to star next in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.
The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles and is slated to release in December. On Wednesday, the trailer for Ikkis was released. Taking to his social media account, Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, the elder son of Dharmendra, who seemed extremely thrilled to see his father working at a senior age, shared it on his social media account as well.
He wrote, “The actor shared the trailer and wrote in the caption, 'PAPA is going to ROCK again. Looking GOOD, PAPA. LOVE YOU. Dear Agastya, all the very best, you will rock too! Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee – Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, directed by Sriram Raghavan. #IkkisTrailer Out Now. In cinemas December 2025!”
