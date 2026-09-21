ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Bengali Actor Mithu Mukherjee Passes Away In Mumbai After Battle With Cancer

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. A prominent face of Bengali cinema in the 1970s, Mukherjee largely stayed away from the public eye in the later years of her life.

Born in 1955 in Kolkata, Mukherjee ruled the silver screens from 1970s to 1990s. She not only worked in Bengali cinema but also in Hindi films. Having won hearts for over two decades, she had been living in Mumbai for a long time and it is said that she even sold her Kolkata house and shifted permanently.

She entered the world of films at an age of 17 with Chitta Bose’s 'Shesh Parba', where she was cast opposite Shamit Bhanja. She became an overnight sensation with Dinen Gupta’s 'Marjina Abdulla', where she played the lead opposite Debraj Roy.

Over years, she starred in movies namely 'Nishi Kanya', 'Mouchak', 'Kabi', 'Hotel Snow Fox', 'Pratima', 'Bandhan' and 'Prarthana'. She has starred opposite stalwart heroes of her times including Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Ranjit Mullick and others.