Veteran Bengali Actor Mithu Mukherjee Passes Away In Mumbai After Battle With Cancer
Mithu Mukherjee had been undergoing cancer treatment for a long time and died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday night, reports Nabanita Dutta Gupta.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. A prominent face of Bengali cinema in the 1970s, Mukherjee largely stayed away from the public eye in the later years of her life.
Born in 1955 in Kolkata, Mukherjee ruled the silver screens from 1970s to 1990s. She not only worked in Bengali cinema but also in Hindi films. Having won hearts for over two decades, she had been living in Mumbai for a long time and it is said that she even sold her Kolkata house and shifted permanently.
She entered the world of films at an age of 17 with Chitta Bose’s 'Shesh Parba', where she was cast opposite Shamit Bhanja. She became an overnight sensation with Dinen Gupta’s 'Marjina Abdulla', where she played the lead opposite Debraj Roy.
Over years, she starred in movies namely 'Nishi Kanya', 'Mouchak', 'Kabi', 'Hotel Snow Fox', 'Pratima', 'Bandhan' and 'Prarthana'. She has starred opposite stalwart heroes of her times including Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Ranjit Mullick and others.
In 1976 she ventured into Hindi films with Dulal Guha’s 'Khaan Dost' and went to on to star in films like 'Safed Jhoot', 'Dillagi', and 'Do Ladke Dono Kadke' directed by Basu Chatterjee.
After 'Dujone' (1984) failed commercially at the box office, she took a six-year hiatus. She subsequently made a comeback with 'Ashrita' (1990), a film whose success speaks for itself; notably, she also found success as the producer of Ashrita. Shortly thereafter, she withdrew from the glamour world. Even today, in her final farewell, she remains a 'Swayamsiddha', a woman who stands on her own terms, away from the limelight.
It is said that the actress spent her final years enjoying a cheerful life, indulging her culinary talents, and pursuing her personal interests. Who else could so boldly declare, "I loved, and I did it well".
With her demise, Bengal is plunged in grief for the beauty who once captivated the hearts of leading men and audiences alike during the 70s.
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