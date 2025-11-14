ETV Bharat / entertainment

India's Oldest Living Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98

Mumbai: Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, regarded as India's oldest living film actress, has passed away at 98. She had been dealing with age-related health issues. A family friend shared that the actress' loved ones prefer privacy at this time. The friend said, "Kamini Kaushal's family is extremely low profile and needs privacy."

Kamini was born in Lahore and was the youngest of five siblings. She became a major name in Indian cinema, working in more than 90 films across many decades. Her film career began with Neecha Nagar, a landmark movie that won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival. She went on to deliver memorable roles in Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Arzoo, and Biraj Bahu.