India's Oldest Living Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98
Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal died at the age of 98 due to age-related health complications. Her family has requested privacy.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, regarded as India's oldest living film actress, has passed away at 98. She had been dealing with age-related health issues. A family friend shared that the actress' loved ones prefer privacy at this time. The friend said, "Kamini Kaushal's family is extremely low profile and needs privacy."
Kamini was born in Lahore and was the youngest of five siblings. She became a major name in Indian cinema, working in more than 90 films across many decades. Her film career began with Neecha Nagar, a landmark movie that won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival. She went on to deliver memorable roles in Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Arzoo, and Biraj Bahu.
Her long filmography also included notable titles like Do Bhai, Ziddi, Paras, Namoona, Jhanjar, Aabroo, Bade Sarkar, Jailor, Night Club, and Godaan. She made a strong impact on television as well, especially with the Doordarshan show Chand Sitare. Kamini worked with some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Ashok Kumar.
Her pairing with Dilip Kumar in films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed, Shabnam, and Aarzoo was much loved by audiences. Kamini stayed connected to cinema even in her later years. She appeared in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor film Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. This became her final screen role. Kamini is survived by her sons Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.
