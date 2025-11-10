After Dharmendra, Veteran Actor Prem Chopra Hospitalised At Mumbai Hospital
Veteran actor Prem Chopra, known for his villainous roles in Hindi cinema, has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: After reports emerged that veteran actor Dharmendra had been hospitalised in Mumbai, another Bollywood star, Prem Chopra, has also been admitted to a city hospital. The 90-year-old actor, known for his villainous roles in Hindi cinema, was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday following health complications.
According to pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parker, Prem Chopra is being treated for a heart-related issue and a viral infection. Offering an update on the actor's condition, Dr Parker said, "Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist, Dr Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue also, and he also developed a viral infection, lung infection, for which I am also the treating physician in the same team. He is not in the ICU; he is in the rooms, in the wards, and he is not critical."
Dr Parker further mentioned that the veteran actor's condition is stable and improving, though his age has made recovery a bit slower. "He has age-related issues, and that is why it takes time for an elderly gentleman to recover. He is 92 years old, so he should be discharged in another 2-3 days. He is stable," the doctor added.
The news of Prem Chopra's hospitalisation comes shortly after fellow veteran actor Dharmendra was also admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reports suggested that Dharmendra had been placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties. However, his family has since issued a reassuring statement about his condition.
Sunny Deol's team shared, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."
Just a week ago, Dharmendra's wife and actress Hema Malini had assured the media that he was doing fine following a routine hospital visit. The actor currently resides at his farmhouse in Khandala with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Sources close to the family revealed that Dharmendra chose to relocate to the quieter hill town due to rising pollution levels in Mumbai.
READ MORE
Sunny Deol Visits Hospitalised Father Dharmendra, Shares His Health Update