After Dharmendra, Veteran Actor Prem Chopra Hospitalised At Mumbai Hospital

Hyderabad: After reports emerged that veteran actor Dharmendra had been hospitalised in Mumbai, another Bollywood star, Prem Chopra, has also been admitted to a city hospital. The 90-year-old actor, known for his villainous roles in Hindi cinema, was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday following health complications.

According to pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parker, Prem Chopra is being treated for a heart-related issue and a viral infection. Offering an update on the actor's condition, Dr Parker said, "Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist, Dr Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue also, and he also developed a viral infection, lung infection, for which I am also the treating physician in the same team. He is not in the ICU; he is in the rooms, in the wards, and he is not critical."

Dr Parker further mentioned that the veteran actor's condition is stable and improving, though his age has made recovery a bit slower. "He has age-related issues, and that is why it takes time for an elderly gentleman to recover. He is 92 years old, so he should be discharged in another 2-3 days. He is stable," the doctor added.