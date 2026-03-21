ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Actor Mohan Joshi Elected President Of The 101st Marathi Theatre Conference

Mumbai: Veteran actor Mohan Joshi has been unanimously elected as the President of the 101st All India Marathi Theatre Conference. The All India Marathi Theatre Council announced this decision. His election has sparked joy and celebration within theatre circles.

"While I was in Akkalkot, Shree Swami Samarth himself bestowed this 'Prasad' (divine blessing) upon me," Joshi told ETV Bharat.

"Last year, I filed my nomination papers for the election of the President of the All India Marathi Theatre Conference. However, since veteran film-maker Dr Jabbar Patel had also filed his nomination, I withdrew mine. Currently, I am in Latur. Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Swami Samarth's 'Prakat Din' (Day of Manifestation), I visited Akkalkot. I was present there for Swami's 'Aarti' (prayer ritual). When I was there, I received the news of my election as the President of the 101st All India Marathi Theatre Conference," added Joshi.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Joshi has carved a distinct niche for himself across the realms of theatre, television, and cinema, powered by his towering acting prowess.

During the 1990s, he cultivated a formidable image as a quintessential villain within the Hindi film industry. Characterised by a simple lifestyle, a constant dedication to his craft, a heartfelt passion for acting, and warm, affectionate relationships with his co-stars, Joshi remains — even today — just a call away from the artists and backstage crew of the theatre world, connecting with them through the medium of the Marathi Theatre Council.

With his versatile acting skills, Joshi has left an indelible mark on over four hundred mainstream Hindi films, numerous Marathi films, and thousands of performances in professional theatre productions.

Joshi's tenure as the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad was truly illustrious. He faced numerous controversial situations with great fortitude. The inauguration of the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyasankul took place during his presidency. He played a pivotal role in taking the Theatre Conference — for the first time and, to date, the only time in its history—across the seven seas, directly to the city of New Jersey in the United States.

It was during his tenure as the President that, in 2010, this historic edition of the Theatre Conference unfolded in the USA.