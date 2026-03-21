Veteran Actor Mohan Joshi Elected President Of The 101st Marathi Theatre Conference
Joshi spoke to ETV Bharat and expressed his joy over the decision of the All India Marathi Theatre Council.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran actor Mohan Joshi has been unanimously elected as the President of the 101st All India Marathi Theatre Conference. The All India Marathi Theatre Council announced this decision. His election has sparked joy and celebration within theatre circles.
"While I was in Akkalkot, Shree Swami Samarth himself bestowed this 'Prasad' (divine blessing) upon me," Joshi told ETV Bharat.
"Last year, I filed my nomination papers for the election of the President of the All India Marathi Theatre Conference. However, since veteran film-maker Dr Jabbar Patel had also filed his nomination, I withdrew mine. Currently, I am in Latur. Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Swami Samarth's 'Prakat Din' (Day of Manifestation), I visited Akkalkot. I was present there for Swami's 'Aarti' (prayer ritual). When I was there, I received the news of my election as the President of the 101st All India Marathi Theatre Conference," added Joshi.
Over a career spanning more than four decades, Joshi has carved a distinct niche for himself across the realms of theatre, television, and cinema, powered by his towering acting prowess.
During the 1990s, he cultivated a formidable image as a quintessential villain within the Hindi film industry. Characterised by a simple lifestyle, a constant dedication to his craft, a heartfelt passion for acting, and warm, affectionate relationships with his co-stars, Joshi remains — even today — just a call away from the artists and backstage crew of the theatre world, connecting with them through the medium of the Marathi Theatre Council.
With his versatile acting skills, Joshi has left an indelible mark on over four hundred mainstream Hindi films, numerous Marathi films, and thousands of performances in professional theatre productions.
Joshi's tenure as the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad was truly illustrious. He faced numerous controversial situations with great fortitude. The inauguration of the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyasankul took place during his presidency. He played a pivotal role in taking the Theatre Conference — for the first time and, to date, the only time in its history—across the seven seas, directly to the city of New Jersey in the United States.
It was during his tenure as the President that, in 2010, this historic edition of the Theatre Conference unfolded in the USA.
Joshi was born on July 12, 1953, in Bengaluru. His father served in the Indian Army. After residing in Bengaluru until 1957, the family returned to Pune. He completed his schooling at the New English School in Pune.
During this period, observing his playful nature and his penchant for mimicry, his father recognised his innate inclination toward the performing arts. Subsequently, he enrolled at the Bharat Natya Mandir and made his theatrical debut through children's plays. His early children's plays included 'Tuntun Nagari' and 'Khankhan Raja'.
Following this, while participating in inter-school one-act play competitions, he landed a role in the well-known play 'Moruchi Mavshi'. During his time in Pune, he performed in plays like 'Nath Ha Maza', 'Raygadala Jehvha Jag Yete', 'Kuryat Sada Tingalam', and 'Good Bye Doctor'.
Later, in Mumbai, he performed in the professional play 'Gharoghari Hich Bomb'. Remarkably, during this very period, he was also running a transport business. To facilitate this, he had purchased a tempo.
He personally drove this tempo to transport theatrical props and equipment. Throughout his theatre tours across Maharashtra, he utilised this very vehicle to transport the necessary stage materials. After delivering the theatrical props and equipment, he would perform in the play at night; once the performance concluded, he would reload the tempo and travel through the night to reach the venue for the next show.
Joshi also firmly established his foothold in television serials. While working in Hindi serials such as 'Hadd', 'Sangharsh', and 'Detective Dhananjay', Gautam Adhikari approached him with an offer to act in the Hindi film 'Bhukamp'. He was initially offered a supporting role, which he accepted without any hesitation. Subsequently, he was cast in the role of the lead antagonist in the very same film.
His performance in the movie generated such significant buzz even before its release that he went on to sign eight additional Hindi films. Following 'Bhukamp', he dominated the Hindi silver screen as a formidable villain. In the years that followed, he continued to do justice to a diverse array of characters.
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