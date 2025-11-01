ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Actor Dharmendra's Health Improves; Family Urges Fans Not To Worry

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is recovering well and in stable condition, sources close to the Deol family confirmed on Saturday. The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week, is undergoing routine medical tests, and doctors have assured that there is no cause for concern.

A close family member told ETV Bharat that Dharmendra's health is improving and urged fans not to panic or believe in circulating rumours about his condition. The actor's hospitalisation was primarily for routine health check-ups. His medical team stated that he is not suffering from any serious illness, and the stay is purely preventive.

Meanwhile, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have adjusted their commitments at work to be by their father's side during his hospital stay.

Dharmendra, who will turn 90 in December, has remained active both personally and professionally. Earlier this year, he underwent cataract surgery successfully and resumed work soon after. On the film side, the veteran actor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.