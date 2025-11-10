ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Critical, On Ventilator Support Ahead Of 90th Birthday

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, aged 89, is currently on ventilator support at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The octogenarian was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. Sources close to IANS shared a health update and said that Dharmendra is critical and on life support.

On October 31, the actor, as per sources close to IANS, was kept under strict medical observation by top doctors at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The exact cause of his illness is unclear; however, according to sources, at that time stated that the veteran star visited the hospital for a routine check-up and had been staying there since for additional examinations. The superstar's 90th birthday is on December 8.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The movie starred actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor is set to star next in the movie Ikkis, directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan.

The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles and is slated to release in December.