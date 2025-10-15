ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Actor-Dancer Madhumati Dies At 87; Akshay Kumar And Others Pay Tributes

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and classical dancer Madhumati passed away at the age of 87. Known for her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and dance, she's fondly remembered as an exceptional performer and often compared to contemporaries like Helen. According to reports from a paparazzi page, the funeral rites are being held today at 4:30 pm at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. Among the first to express their grief and condolences were her celebrity students and admirers, including Akshay Kumar, Vindoo Dara Singh, Chunky Pandey, and her neighbour Jaspinder Narula, along with several of her former students who trained under her guidance. Paying tribute to his mentor, Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt message on X along with a nostalgic photograph of the two. He wrote, "My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti."