Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84

Mumbai: Renowned comic actor and Bollywood veteran Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name, Asrani, has passed away at the age of 84. The cause of his death was unknown at the time of filing the report.

His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday.Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion, on his social media account.He was one of Indian cinema’s most enduring comic actors.

In a career spanning over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films. He trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.Though he started with serious and supporting roles, Asrani’s true flair for comedy soon shone through. He became a staple of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, often playing the lovable fool, the flustered clerk, or the witty sidekick.